Watch: This Tokyo festival had people doing the Bon Odori dance to Bon Jovi and Abba

At the Nakano Bon Odori event earlier this month, festival-goers were dancing to ‘Living on a Prayer’ and ‘Dancing Queen’

Summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo, and the famous Nakano Bon Odori Festival recently hosted a two-day celebration over the Aug 6-7 weekend. There was, of course, the usual fare of traditional dancing, but the event also saw some interesting contemporary elements. While the day presented a series of performances by local artists and organisations, the main festivities which started around 4pm featured celebrity guests and DJs playing upbeat pop and rock tunes.

It may be non-traditional, but that didn’t stop festival-goers from doing the Bon Odori to Bon Jovi’s ‘Living on a Prayer’.

Even if some of the participants didn’t know the dance moves, the yukata-clad presenters on stage were there to guide the audience through the choreography.

Other classic hits like Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ also made an appearance. And guess what – it’s a great song for Bon Odori dancing.

At certain points in time, the Nakano Bon Odori Festival seemed vastly different from other summer celebrations in the city. It felt more like an outdoor disco than a traditional matsuri, and we’re here for it.

While you’ll need to wait until next summer to partake in the festivities again, there are still a handful of other Bon Odori and fireworks festivals you can attend before the summer is over.

