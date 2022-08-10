3 stand-up comedy shows coming to Tokyo: Iliza Shlesinger, Jim Jeffries and Jimmy O Yang

See these world-famous comedians live in Tokyo in December 2022 – tickets out now

You’ve watched them on Netflix – now get ready to see them live. This December, Tokyo is getting a trifecta of stand-up comedy with shows from Iliza Shlesinger, Jim Jeffries and Jimmy O Yang on their respective world tours. Need a good laugh? Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming performances, including how to get tickets.

Unapologetically crude comedian Jim Jefferies is returning to Tokyo with his latest show titled ‘Moist’ (charming). The now-sober Aussie made a fair few lifestyle changes in recent years, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his edge. Brace yourselves for an outrageously funny, uncensored 90-minute routine, where the profanity is endless and no topic is off-limits.

Performing December 7. Book your tickets here.

It's impossible not to love Jimmy O Yang for his down-to-earth persona and keen jokes about being an Asian American. After rising to fame with his regular appearances in the hit comedy series 'Silicon Valley', the Hong Kong-born actor and comedian quickly became one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents. But he’s not about to let himself get complacent.

With a natural talent for entertaining crowds, the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ funnyman is about to set out for a string of international shows, where he jokes about disappointing his immigrant parents and what it’s like to be recognised by strangers on the street.

Performing December 12. Book your tickets here.

Having spent the past months writing sketches, releasing films and raising her newborn daughter, there was probably never a moment during the pandemic where Iliza Shlesinger was well and truly 'out of action'. Nonetheless, the award-winning comedian is now taking her latest stand-up show ‘Back in Action’ on a world tour.

Beloved for her relatability and side-splitting observations of gender expression, Shlesinger is coming in hot with a fresh set of self-deprecating jokes to provide some much needed comedic relief to perk us up for the year-end.

Standard tickets cost ¥8,000. The ¥16,200 VIPG (Very Important Party Goblin Package), however, will get you a seat for the show as well as a spot in the post-show, socially distanced meet and greet with the queen herself.

Performing December 14. Book your tickets here.

