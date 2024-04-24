Uniqlo opens a pop-up in Tokyo selling pre-loved and upcycled clothes

The Setagaya Chitosedai Uniqlo store houses Tokyo’s only Furugi Project pop-up shop, and it also offer repair services

Shopping sustainably in Tokyo has never been easier with so many great vintage and consignment shops scattered across the city. Even fast fashion retailer Uniqlo is these days doing its part to help upcycle clothes by setting up used clothing pop-up shops as part of its Furugi Project.

Uniqlo's first Furugi Project pop-up shop in Tokyo is at the brand's Setagaya Chitosedai store. It will be around until Saturday August 31. There's another pop-up at the Tenjin Uniqlo store in Fukuoka, which will also be open until August 31.

The Furugi Project pop-up offers a selection of secondhand Uniqlo clothing that's still in good condition, as well as items that have been upcycled into new pieces. Notably, the remade clothing items have been specially dyed and washed to give them a worn-in vintage feel.

You can get the secondhand pieces at great bargains, with prices between ¥1,000 and ¥3,000. The items that have been reworked cost a bit more, with T-shirts retailing for ¥2,000 and sweatshirts for ¥3,000.

For those who want to customise or upgrade their existing Uniqlo items, the shop offers additional services to repair and remake your clothing, as well as embroidery that allows you to add personal touches and even sashiko stitching (traditional Japanese hand embroidery) to your items. Repair services start at ¥500 for fixing rips and holes, while sashiko stitching starts at ¥1,000 for a 20cm-long stitch.

For more information on the Furugi Project pop-up, visit the website.

