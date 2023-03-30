You can fly to Tokyo on ANA's new Pikachu Jet this summer

Not only is Tokyo home to some of the world’s best airports, but the city’s also got some pretty cool aeroplanes, too. Japanese airline ANA has just announced that it’s bringing back the adorable Pikachu Jet for international flights this summer.

Officially known as the Pikachu Jet NH, the Boeing 787-9 has cute flying Pokémon designs all over its exterior and interior. Some of the iconic pocket monsters you’ll be able to spot include Charizard, Rowlet, Latios, Latias, Rayquaza, Vivillon and, of course, Pikachu. Pokémon are hidden all over the aircraft (including inside the engines), so be sure to keep your eyes peeled when you board the jet.

There’s even more Pokémon fun to have onboard. You can watch Pokémon Kids TV and Pokétoon shows on the inflight entertainment system and buy Pokémon-themed souvenirs and merchandise during the flight. So far, ANA has revealed an original bath poncho on its website, which you can buy from June 4 through the ANA Sky Shop.

Pikachu Jet flights start from Sunday June 4 with trips to and from Haneda until Saturday October 28. Here’s a breakdown of the trips available aboard the Pikachu Jet:

Haneda – Honolulu (NH186, NH185)

Haneda – Vancouver (NH116, NH115)

Haneda – Sydney (NH879, NH880, NH889, NH890)

Haneda – Bangkok (NH847, NH850, NH849, NH848)

Haneda – Singapore (NH841, NH844, NH843, NH842)

Haneda – Jakarta (NH855, NH856)

Haneda – Manilla (NH869, NH870)

Haneda – Ho Chi Minh City (NH891, NH892)

Haneda – Delhi (NH837, NH838)

Note that while the Pikachu Jet will be flying these listed routes, not every flight is guaranteed to be a Pikachu Jet.

For more information, visit the website.

