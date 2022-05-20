You can now camp above the clouds at Unkai Terrace in Hokkaido

Many people visit Hokkaido for the powdery slopes during wintertime, but the island also offers spectacular sights during the warmer months, too. The ethereal Unkai Terrace at Hoshino Tomamu Resorts has reopened this month, featuring decks that overlook a sea of clouds. If you want to avoid crowds, the resort’s Risonare Tomamu hotel now has a limited-time offer for an overnight stay that includes private access to the sky-high terrace.

Photo: Hoshino Resort Risonare Tomamu

The newest overnight plan at the Risonare Tomamu hotel includes private access to the Unkai Terrace before and after opening hours. This means you can have the entire terrace to yourself from dusk till dawn.

Photo: Hoshino Resort Risonare Tomamu

It comes with full camping equipment including a cozy tent, table and chairs, so you can stay out on the terrace overnight, or head back to your room if it’s too cold outside.

Photo: Hoshino Resort Risonare Tomamu

The plan also includes a dinner on the terrace where you’ll get a multicourse meal featuring roast beef smoked in a dutch oven. For dessert, you’ll get to make your own s’mores with a skillet filled with roasted marshmallows and haskap berries, which are native to Hokkaido.

Photo: Hoshino Resort Risonare Tomamu

If you want to wake up early to catch the sunrise, just ask your personal Unkai Terrace guide. They’ll let you know the best time to get up – and answer any other questions you might have about the beautiful sea of clouds phenomenon.

The Unkai Terrace Camping plan is only available for one group of two-to-five people each day, from July 20 to August 30. It costs ¥71,000 per person per night, and you can book a reservation via the Hoshino Resort Risonare Tomamu website.

