You can now get spicy miso garlic fried chicken at KFC Japan

In winter, people in Japan usually feast on hot pot, oden or a warm bowl of ramen to beat the cold. Perhaps seeking to upset that status quo, Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering an alternative way to stay warm this season.

Photo: Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan

KFC Japan has unveiled its new spicy miso garlic fried chicken, which is now available for a limited time. At ¥320 a piece, the chicken is coated with a batter combining spicy togarashi chilli, miso, garlic and doubanjiang chilli sauce. We tried it and it isn’t too spicy, so you can still taste deep umami flavours in each bite. The seasoning is supposed to remind you of Korean jjigae stew – this hot and spicy soupy dish is commonly eaten during the colder months.

Photo: Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan

While you can purchase the spicy miso garlic fried chicken by the piece, the set meal is a better deal. It comes with two pieces of spicy miso garlic chicken plus your choice of side and a drink, all for just ¥910.

This special menu is only available in winter, so don’t miss out. Visit the KFC website for more information.

