You can still enjoy the Kitakyushu Art Festival online via 3D virtual tours

[title]
Art for SDGs: Kitakyushu Art Festival is established to inspire more people to get involved with sustainable development goals. The 2020-2021 edition of the festival initially took place in Kyushu over eleven days from April 29 to May 9, but few people were able to see the installations due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and social distancing protocols.
To give people a chance to see the artworks, the organisers have decided to make the festival accessible online via 3D virtual tours. There are six venues in total that can be experienced through 360-degree virtual walkthroughs.
Featured venues aren’t just limited to conventional art galleries like the Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art, but also public spaces like the Higashida Odori Park or the plaza in front of the Space World theme park.
Most of the venues feature more than one installation by the participating artists, which include Ryuta Aoki, Yoichi Ochiai, Mari Katayama, and Jeong Hwa Choi.
An additional artwork by Risa Ishii can also be viewed online, though this installation is presented through a YouTube video. Titled ‘Light X’, Ishii’s work consists of a digital light show projected across the historical Higashida Daiichi Blast Furnace, one of the area's designated cultural properties.
More from Time Out
Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride
Adidas drops a new Japan collection by artist Hiroko Takahashi, with yukata, sneakers and more
Shinjuku Station is getting a ¥72.8 billion makeover to make it easier to navigate
teamLab Borderless now features 25 new and updated artworks
The sky-high Fujimi Terrace in Shizuoka reopens with stunning views of Mt Fuji
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.