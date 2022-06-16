Here are the 10 most popular Airbnbs in Japan

These amazing accommodations are set in some of Japan most scenic destinations – bookmark them for your summer vacation

Whether you're planning a day trip out of Tokyo or visiting one of Japan’s many stunning summer destinations, the options are endless. While staying in a hotel can be nice, you might want to venture off the beaten track to these unique Airbnb accommodations instead.

The global holiday rental platform recently shared the top ten accommodations in Japan its users added to their wish lists from May 1 to 17 this year. From a seaside cabin in Chiba to a traditional Japanese house in Nagano, these gorgeous lodgings could be your next holiday destination.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This incredible villa in Gifu prefecture comes with an outdoor sauna (pictured top). The property sits along the serene Yoshida River, which becomes popular in autumn when the surrounding leaves start to change colour.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Rent the guesthouse at this scenic property in the countryside of Tottori, where you'll be hosted by a family of musicians and architects. Those with an eye for design will appreciate the Nordic-inspired interiors.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Treat yourself to a stay at this awe-inspiring house that was just completed in 2020. There’s a private open-air onsen and the place is just a five-minute drive from the beach.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This traditional Japanese home is fitted with a spacious terrace, a barbecue facility and a relaxing lawn. It’s a great option if you’ve got kids and pets in tow.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Situated in the heart of Osaka, this convenient accommodation is just ten minutes away from Universal Studios Japan. And it can fit up to seven guests. It's also a six-minute walk from the Tempozan area, which is bustling with shops and restaurants.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This unique property in Kyoto is a 100-year-old machiya (wooden townhouse) set within the grounds of a calming temple. Its best feature is the gorgeous bathtub overlooking a Japanese garden.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This modern accommodation in Ibaraki prefecture features two small buildings plus a large outdoor pool. One building features the kitchen, washroom and showers while the other is home to the sleeping loft and sauna.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This spacious home in Atami comes with ocean views and a traditional stone bath where you can soak in a natural hot spring. It can fit up to six guests and has an amazing balcony, too.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This massive cottage in Chiba, which can fit up to 13 guests, has its own private outdoor pool and jacuzzi. To top it off, it's got amazing seaside views and a poolside bar equipped with a music system.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Get back to nature at this stylish log house tucked away in the Iizuna Highlands of Nagano prefecture. Surrounded by lush nature, this holiday home may seem remote, but there’s lots to do in the area, including hiking, golfing and soaking in the nearby onsen.

