Live updates: Japan's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics

Cheering for Team Japan? Keep tabs on the latest Tokyo 2020 wins with our medal count

After a heartfelt opening ceremony, the Tokyo Paralympics are now underway until Sunday September 5. If you’re hoping to get in on all the action, you can watch the Games for free online, or even enjoy a number of Paralympic-related activities around Tokyo including visiting these picture-perfect Paralympic installations.

There’s a staggering number of competitions lined up over the next 11 days, with 539 events scheduled across 22 different sports. Due to the different Paralympic impairment classifications, there are more medals up for grabs than at the Olympics.

As of September 3, Japan has won a total of 30 medals:

7 gold

10 silver

13 bronze



To help you stay on top of all the action, we’re keeping track of Japan’s medal count each day. Here’s the full breakdown.

