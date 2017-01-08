Golden Globes 2017: The full list of winners

Tonight's 74th annual Golden Globe Awards taught us three things:
1. Kids reign supreme (we're talking to you, Stranger Things children and Sunny Pawar).
2. Everybody should binge-watch The Night Manager.
3. It's time for Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell to host their very own awards show.
The annual precursor to the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes highlight the very best of the year's television and film productions. Filled with a few snubs (we're with you, Michelle Williams) and some surprising (The Night Manager) and unsurprising (La La Land) sweeps, tonight's show duly represented the high caliber of art that has been produced across all mediums in 2016.
Here is the full list of the night's winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
WINNER: Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture , Drama:
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
WINNER: La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Director, Motion Picture:
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Screenplay:
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell Or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Television Series, Drama:
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
WINNER: The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
WINNER: Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish
Best Limited Series:
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Original Song, Motion Picture:
"Can't Stop The Feeling," Trolls
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I’ll Go," Moana
WINNER: "City Of Stars," La La Land
Best Original Score, Motion Picture:
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
WINNER: La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:
Devine
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
WINNER: Elle
