Golden Globes 2017: The full list of winners

Tonight's 74th annual Golden Globe Awards taught us three things:

1. Kids reign supreme (we're talking to you, Stranger Things children and Sunny Pawar).

2. Everybody should binge-watch The Night Manager.

3. It's time for Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell to host their very own awards show.

The annual precursor to the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes highlight the very best of the year's television and film productions. Filled with a few snubs (we're with you, Michelle Williams) and some surprising (The Night Manager) and unsurprising (La La Land) sweeps, tonight's show duly represented the high caliber of art that has been produced across all mediums in 2016.

Here is the full list of the night's winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture , Drama:

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

WINNER: La La Land



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land



Best Director, Motion Picture:

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land



Best Original Screenplay:

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell Or High Water

WINNER: La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences



Best Television Series, Drama:

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

WINNER: The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown



Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

WINNER: Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish

Best Limited Series:

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager



Best Original Song, Motion Picture:

"Can't Stop The Feeling," Trolls

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I’ll Go," Moana

WINNER: "City Of Stars," La La Land

Best Original Score, Motion Picture:

Moonlight

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

WINNER: La La Land



Best Motion Picture, Animated:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:

Devine

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

WINNER: Elle