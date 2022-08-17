These are the top Labor Day getaways in the US, according to Airbnb

You might think Thanksgiving and the December holidays mark the highest time of Airbnb traffic, but last year September 4, 2021, ruled the calendar, with the largest number of Airbnb check-ins at US destinations. Now that Labor Day is again in our sights, the homestay company is sharing its list of the top booked cities for this holiday, based on the most nights booked for the long weekend.

Interestingly, Airbnb says that more travelers are using the long Labor Day weekend as a solo trip, a chance to recharge batteries without participating in the picnics, parades and barbecues. Single trip bookings for the holiday weekend have increased by more than 20 percent over 2021.

So where are Americans headed this September?

First is a city in the heartland, Columbus, Ohio, where there’s plenty to do for the nature lover and the animal lover with a great zoo and African safari wildlife park.

Second in the list is Raleigh, North Carolina, a great destination for chocolate and beer lovers.

Third is Tampa, Florida, where the beaches may be quieter in this late summer weekend.

Fourth is North Kingstown, Rhode Island, a beautiful historic town on the Narragansett Bay.

Fifth is Jacksonville, Florida, where you can follow the Jax Ale Trail with your favorite drinking buddies to earn passport stamps and ultimately merch.

Sixth is Cambridge, Massachusetts, where museums abound and you can get a scoop of what some say is the world’s best ice cream.

Seventh is San Francisco, California, where you can squeeze in a date between family time — it’s supposed to be the best city for dating.

Eighth is Reno, Nevada, where casinos set in dramatic landscape lead to a playful visit.

Ninth is St. Petersburg, Florida, where you can catch a Labor Day ballgame of the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Red Sox at Tropicana Field (bonus: a 35 foot tank filled with rays, free to visit for all fans)

And coming in at tenth is Charleston, South Carolina, with riverfront walks and oyster roasts to stretch out the long weekend even longer.

Thinking of booking for a weekend? Remember to thank labor leaders for battling to get us two days off per week in the first place.

