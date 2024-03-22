United States
Courtesy: Airbnb

The 8 best glasshouse Airbnbs in the U.S. for uninterrupted views

Looking for a vacation home with epic views? Book a stay at one of these stunning Airbnb glasshouses for a stay you won't forget.

Sarah Medina
Rosemary Waugh
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Camila Karalyte
Alys Lloyd
Ahhh, nature. It's all about those lush green vistas and breathtaking wildlife. It's big, gorgeous, a bit untidy, but it's our ticket to disconnecting from the chaos of modern life. Granted, it does come with its fair share of bugs, mud, and, let's face it, some squishy stuff. But here’s the deal: ever heard of a glasshouse Airbnb?

These architectural wonders are like a secret passage to the outdoors minus the actual roughing it. So, ditch the bug spray and think of these glassy havens as an upgrade to your camping game while road-tripping across America.

To make your vacation dreams come true, we've rounded up the best glasshouse Airbnbs in the States. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and get ready for some jaw-dropping views. Oh, and let’s keep those rocks in the pockets, yeah?

The best glasshouse Airbnbs in the U.S.

The eco cabin in Utah
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The eco cabin in Utah

The views just don't look real, do they? This incredible glasshouse Airbnb in Utah offers breathtaking views of the Zion Mountains and really makes you feel disconnected from the world as we know it. The A-Frame cabin has glass walls to allow uninterrupted views, and a retractable door (think: garage vibes) so you can stay in bed and look straight out into the landscape. You'll have your own private bathroom and a mini-fridge in the studio cabin, plus an outdoor kitchen with propane grill, and basic cooking equipment and ingredients (salt, pepper, oil). A unique take on glamping. It will be hard to leave that view. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
The mood? Nestled in the Canyons. 
Location perks? The beautiful open-air design means non-stop gorgeous sunset vistas.
Budget range? An exclusive romantic getaway. 
Time Out tip: Wake up at sunrise to catch your surroundings in the best light possible.

The desert oasis in Pioneertown
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. The desert oasis in Pioneertown

This popular rental house is 100 per cent off the grid. That means it's powered by solar panels for energy and hot water and there isn't a TV or fast WiFi. Trust us, you won't miss either of those once you see the view. The Airbnb sleeps four people in two bedrooms, so it's a great place for you and your pals to digital-detox and get to know each other better. Or, if you dare, bring your family and see if you can last at least one night without a fight. Stylish and sleek, you'll feel a million bucks staying here. 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests. 
The mood? California glam in the wild. 
Location perks? Switch off and enjoy California's gorgeous high desert. 
Budget range? A moderately-priced trip to the desert for friends or families.  

Discover the best things to do in California

The luxury getaway in Joshua Tree
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. The luxury getaway in Joshua Tree

This Japandi-style Joshua Tree getaway is the epitome of relaxation. Nestled on an unfenced 3.6 acres in front of a boulder mountain, the property includes a firepit and a saltwater hot tub for an unparalleled stargazing experience. If you can spare the cash, it's well worth it. Escape the stress and noise of urban life and retreat here, find yourself, and come back a new person.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps. four guests. 
The mood? An ultra-modern and serene desert oasis. 
Location perks? A picture-perfect location for solitary adventure. 
Budget range? Well worth the hefty price tag for a weekend of bliss. 

Discover the best things to do in Joshua Tree

Modern glasshouse with pool in Hudson Valley
Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

4. Modern glasshouse with pool in Hudson Valley

This architecturally brilliant glasshouse is nestled in the glorious Hudson Valley and offers all the usual Catskills delights (hiking, wildlife, cute towns to stroll around). However, here’s a little twist. Although this place is perfect location for a kick-back-and-relax holiday, it’s also fully set up for WFH for two people. That’s right, if you can’t get away from your desk to visit nature, this place will bring the nature to your desk. We think it’s just perfect for a creative break (working on a novel, anyone), giving you the chance to get serious work done in an inspiring location before also freshening up your brain with a post-work swim in the outdoor pool or a weekend walk along a trail. Who said you can’t have it all?

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests.
The mood? Upstate New York with a view from your desk.
Location perks? The lovely small town of Hudson is only five-mins away and filled with the promise of long brunches and bougie shopping adventures.
Budget range? Upstate NY prices… but it is pretty special.

The cabin on a lake in Grass Valley
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The cabin on a lake in Grass Valley

This award-winning glass house sits on eight secluded acres of forest near Tahoe National Forest. Nestled in the Sierras, the house's glass walls are completely open to the forest and magnificent views of Rollins Lake. The house even has its own private lake trail with canoes for guests. It's also pet-friendly, so bring your pooch with you and you'll both have the time of your lives. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Modern lakefront retreat. 
Location perks? If you fancy a historic detour, you're just 10 minutes from the Goldrush towns.
Budget range? Enjoy a luxury weeklong couple's stay. 

Discover the best things to do in California

The house with 360-views in Three Rivers
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. The house with 360-views in Three Rivers

No drywall between you and Mother Nature here. In addition to the views, this glass cabin offers two acres of land to roam including a nearby river with a gorgeous fire pit and seating area next to it. A fancy outdoor shower means you're never without a view, just beware of peeping toms. But, you're more likely to see an animal stroll by than a nosey neighbor. 

Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps 10 guests. 
The mood? Cosy, modern, airy. 
Location perks? A stone's throw from the National Park. 
Budget range? A budget-friendly wellness retreat for you and the pals. 

Discover the best things to do in California

The treehouse on a pond in Willow
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. The treehouse on a pond in Willow

This glass treehouse is an architectural marvel, with entire glass walls that overlook forests and a swimmable pond. The sleeping loft, accessible via ladder, nestles you right among the branches. It's super cozy but has everything you need for a comfortable stay. It has an equipped kitchen and plenty of places to cozy up and watch the view with a book. There's also a wood-burning Swedish hot tub. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Futuristically modern and cosy. 
Location perks? Just 15 minutes away from Woodstock.
Budget range? A high-end solo adventure or couple's getaway. 
Time Out tip: Get the wood burning for your hot tub in advance to unwind your evening in style. 

The Invisible House in Joshua Tree
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree

We love this one, and we're not alone. Airbnb's CEO named this property as "one of the most spectacular homes in the world on all of Airbnb.” Now that's a serious endorsement. Crafted by seasoned film producer Chris Hanley, this 'invisible home' has graced music videos and TV shows, making it the perfect backdrop for your vacation photos (if your budget can swing it). Inside, the main house has three bedrooms, while an additional one awaits in the detached casita, along with four bathrooms, a 100-foot indoor pool, and an 86-inch TV. And hold onto your hat— there's a staggering 90 acres of private desert landscape to explore outside, topped off with your very own 4,000-foot mountain peak. It's hard to fathom just how extraordinary this place is.

Bedrooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to eight guests.
Mood? A modern marvel.
Location perks? A stone's throw from the Joshua Tree National Park entrance and downtown Joshua Tree, and a short 45-minute jaunt from Palm Springs. 
Budget range? Be prepared; this one's pricey.

