1. The eco cabin in Utah
The views just don't look real, do they? This incredible glasshouse Airbnb in Utah offers breathtaking views of the Zion Mountains and really makes you feel disconnected from the world as we know it. The A-Frame cabin has glass walls to allow uninterrupted views, and a retractable door (think: garage vibes) so you can stay in bed and look straight out into the landscape. You'll have your own private bathroom and a mini-fridge in the studio cabin, plus an outdoor kitchen with propane grill, and basic cooking equipment and ingredients (salt, pepper, oil). A unique take on glamping. It will be hard to leave that view.
Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
The mood? Nestled in the Canyons.
Location perks? The beautiful open-air design means non-stop gorgeous sunset vistas.
Budget range? An exclusive romantic getaway.
Time Out tip: Wake up at sunrise to catch your surroundings in the best light possible.