AIS to get HBO, FOX, NBA — and Chromecast

Following the horrifying TrueVisions-HBO breakup, HBO today has announced a partnership with Thailand's leading telecommunications conglomerate AIS, meaning that all six HBO channels – HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Kid, HBO Family, Red by HBO and Cinemax – that previously aired on TrueVisions will be broadcasted through AIS Play service, exclusively for paid users (fees TBA). AIS and HBO will also be introducing HBO Go, the video-on-demand service with Thai subtitle, to Thai viewers soon. And to feel more like a big slap in TrueVision's face, AIS has also become the authorized broadcaster for FOX's 21 entertainment channels (including National Geographic) and NBA.

The telecom giant has also become a sole distributor for Chromecast, Google's media streaming device, which will be available from 9 Feb at the retail price of B1,490.