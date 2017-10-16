  • Blog
All 7-Eleven shops in Thailand will be closed on 26 Oct, 3pm-midnight

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Monday October 16 2017, 4:15pm

7-Eleven Thailand

To pay respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during, CP, the parent company of 7-Eleven, CP Fresh Mart and True Shop, has announced that all of its stores throughout the kingdom will be closed on the day of the royal cremation.

  • 7-Eleven: 26 Oct, from 14:30-24:00
  • CP Freshmart: from 26 Oct, 15:00 until 27 Oct, 6:00
  • True Shop: from 26 Oct, 15:00 until the opening time of the next day

Please note that True Shop at all airports will operate as usual. Read more updates here

Plus, here is a list of businesses closed on the day of the royal funeral 26 Oct

