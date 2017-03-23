Bangkok's new public park is set to open on 26 March

Thailand’s oldest university celebrates its 100th anniversary by opening a public green space that promises to completely transform the Samyan neighborhood

We were quite desolate when one of our favorite food hubs in the city was demolished for reasons we knew nothing about. But we’re a bit more relieved now, knowing that the food stalls in Samyan were swept out to give way to Bangkok’s newest public park. The Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Thailand’s oldest university, is set to open on 26 March, the same date as the university’s Foundation Day.

Designed by architetural studio Landprocess,the 30-rai park is at the the heart of an initiative to give new life to the Samyan neighborhood and to transform it into a livable space for all generations. “Our concept was to look at future of Bangkok and the world in the next 100 years—and the challenges we will confront, such as climate change—and then reassess the role Chulalongkorn will play in this future,” Landprocess founder Kotchakorn Voraakon explains. “Bangkok has grown so fast—too fast. The problem is, we have never treated our city like we were supposed to. For example, we turn canal systems and waterway networks into roads, so the city isn’t capable of collecting and draining rainwater.” Landprocess designed the park as a water treatment showcase for city dwellers. “When you look at the park, it is tilted on one side so that it can work as a giant rain garden that delivers falling water to a connecting zero-discharge area, where we have constructed a wetland to clean the water and a tank to store it for future use. The park is designed to collect and clean wastewater from nearby buildings, too.” There will be an exhibition room and parking area underneath the park.