Christophe Lemaire's second Uniqlo U collection hits Bangkok stores today

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 12:05pm

The second Uniqlo U collection is now here in Bangkok, available at selected Uniqlo stores. In short, Uniqlo U is the collaboration between Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo and talented designer Christophe Lemaire, whose works include successful collections at Lacoste and Hermes. The first Uniqlo U collection was released last autumn.

You can also shop from the online store at www.uniqlo.com/UniqloUss/th

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor 

