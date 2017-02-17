Christophe Lemaire's second Uniqlo U collection hits Bangkok stores today

The second Uniqlo U collection is now here in Bangkok, available at selected Uniqlo stores. In short, Uniqlo U is the collaboration between Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo and talented designer Christophe Lemaire, whose works include successful collections at Lacoste and Hermes. The first Uniqlo U collection was released last autumn.
You can also shop from the online store at www.uniqlo.com/UniqloUss/th
