Everyone's favorite mango sticky-rice shop is now closed for renovation

Mae Varee, the Bangkok's mango sticky-rice institution in Thonglor, who seems to have been selling heavenly sticky rice and yellow mangoes since the beginning of the era, has finally decided to temporarily close the shop for a major renovation. According to the note placed in front of the shop now occupied by construction workers, the shop will reopen on 25 August. So it means no mango sticky-rice for you mom this Mother's Day, literally.
