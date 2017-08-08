  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Everyone's favorite mango sticky-rice shop is now closed for renovation

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Tuesday August 8 2017, 11:49am

Everyone's favorite mango sticky-rice shop is now closed for renovation

Mae Varee, the Bangkok's mango sticky-rice institution in Thonglor, who seems to have been selling heavenly sticky rice and yellow mangoes since the beginning of the era, has finally decided to temporarily close the shop for a major renovation. According to the note placed in front of the shop now occupied by construction workers, the shop will reopen on 25 August. So it means no mango sticky-rice for you mom this Mother's Day, literally.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Munchie mangoes

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย Top Koaysomboon (@thetopologist) เมื่อ

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Bangkok staff
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest