Starbucks’ latest attempt to bring craft coffee geeks back to them is the introduction of the Nitro Cold Brew, Starbucks’ very own edition of nitro coffee exclusively at the All Seasons Place and The Street stores. Despite not being very new, nitro coffee is considered one of the latest coffee innovations hyped up by coffee geeks worldwide. In short, it’s coffee infused with nitrogen gas to create creamy, beer-like feel to the drink. Invented by beer giant Guinness in the 1950s, it wasn’t until recently that the scientific process has been appropriated for coffee. At Starbucks, barista will carefully steep ground coffee in cold water for 14 hours (that explains why nitro brew coffee boasts 30% more caffeine than regular coffee of the same size) and chill for another six hours, before being served straight from taps—similar to draught beer.
First taste: Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com