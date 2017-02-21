Gaggan ranked Asia's best restaurant for third year in a row

Nine Bangkok fine dining venues make 2017’s list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

The award ceremony of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, the continent’s affiliate of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants sponsored by San Pellegrino, was held tonight (21 Feb) at W Hotel Bangkok. The results were voted by more than 300 chefs and food experts from around the world. It’s been a great year for Bangkok’s culinary scene as nine local venues make this year’s cut. With no surprise, Gaggan Anand’s eponymous Indian restaurant goes beyond the definition of Indian fare, making a history by being named Asia’s best restaurant for three consecutive years.

Also, garnering one of the top ten spots is David Thompson’s Nahm at Metropolitan Hotel which offers exquisite, no-frill Thai dishes that excel in the balance of flavors, being announced as the fifth best, moving up three spots from last year. The celebrity chef Pongtawat “Ian” Chalermkittichai’s hyped-up Issaya Siamese Club is placed at no. 21, down from no. 19 in 2016. Tim Butler’s international two-storied hotspot Eat Me takes the 31st spot.

Despite being dropped out of the last year’s list, Bo.lan, the brainchild of the husband-and-wife duo chef Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava and Dylan Jones, makes a drastic comeback and is placed at no. 19. The restaurant impressed the judges with authentic and rare-found dishes whipped up with locally and sustainably sourced produce, with a strong commitment to the environment-friendly cooking philosophy.

Bangkok’s highest new entry award goes to Suhring, the modern German eatery of the Suhring twins who redefine the traditional concept of the country’s fare, beating other contenders and take the 13th place. Other new faces of the list are chef Fatih Tutak’s The Dining Room at the House on Sathorn, Chef Thitid Tassanakajohn’s Le Du and Bangkok’s outlet of L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, which are placed at the 36th, 37th and 40th, respectively.

The top ten list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants: