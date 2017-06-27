Get ready to explore the illuminated world of Pandora — right in Bangkok

You've probably watched Avatar for the 200th time and daydream of wandering around those bioluminescent plants and animals of Pandora planet? Your wish has now come true as AVATAR: Discover Pandora, the interactive exhibition inspired by the James Cameron’s blockbuster will be brought to Southeast Asia for the first time at The Mall Bangkapi from 1 July - 3 September 2017.
The 2,200-square-meter walk-through exhibition promises to awe you with 10 zones of interactive displays depicting the culture of the Na’vi and life-sized Pandora creatures such as Banshee, Direhorse and Viperwolf.
