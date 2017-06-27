  • Blog
Get ready to explore the illuminated world of Pandora — right in Bangkok

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 12:07pm

You've probably watched Avatar for the 200th time and daydream of wandering around those bioluminescent plants and animals of Pandora planet? Your wish has now come true as AVATAR: Discover Pandora, the interactive exhibition inspired by the James Cameron’s blockbuster will be brought to Southeast Asia for the first time at The Mall Bangkapi from 1 July - 3 September 2017.

The 2,200-square-meter walk-through exhibition promises to awe you with 10 zones of interactive displays depicting the culture of the Na’vi and life-sized Pandora creatures such as Banshee, Direhorse and Viperwolf.

Tickets are B390/child, B490/adult at www.avatardiscoverpandorath.com

 

 

 

