Guss Damn Good starts delivering limited-edition Taiwanese tea-infused ice cream today

Just when we started to think no ice cream could surprise us anymore, our favorite gourmet ice cream parlor Guss Damn Good drops a new limited-edition set of five tea-infused flavors that is immensely satisfying.

Dubbed "TEA Series," the ice cream collection was the result of the co-founder's recent trip to Taiwan, where she met the owners of Dancing Tea, a respected family-owned tea company which has been growing tea for more than 150 years. Thrilled for being introduced to various tea varieties, she decided to bring five of her most favorite back home to create five tea-infused flavors:

Shaddock Jin Xuan (shaddock flowers and Jin Xuan tea leaves) Honey Black Tea (Black tea cultivated around July, naturally sweetened by honey bees) Baking Oolong (Oolong tea leaves baked under 80-95 degree Celsius for three days) Ruby (expensive red tea leaves that give minty aftertaste) Tie Guan Yin (Jade-colored tea leaves that evoke strong smoky aftertaste)

The TEA Series is only available as a set of five cups of five flavors, priced at B1,000. Accompanying each set is a beautifully-designed manual for eating order, recommending you to start from Shaddock Jin Xuan, which is considered having the lightest flavor, to Tie Guan Yin that promises subtle, stronger taste, and start over again.

The collection is limited to 100 sets only, and exclusively available via delivery, which starts from today. Place your order from its Facebook page here.