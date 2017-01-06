Joan Cornellà is making his Bangkok debut in March

Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornellà, best known for his pastel-colored 6-panel comic strips that combine dark comedy and unsettling discomforts, is having his first solo exhibition in Bangkok between 9-26 March at Future Factory Bangkok. As the show will contain some sensitive materials, children under 16 years must be accompanied by their parents.
Co-hosted by Factotum Productions x HAVE YOU HEARD?
Dates: March 9 – 26, 2017
Opening hours: 11am – 10pm
Venue: Future Factory Bangkok
Admission Fee: 200 Baht
