Longchamp welcomes spring in full bloom

French fashion label Longchamp celebrates the spring season with the City Blossom collection, which features a color palette inspired by gardens in London and Tokyo. Pastel shades are presented through various floral prints on clothes, bags, and shoes.
We particularly love the bags embroidered with cherry blossom prints. The pieces make us wish we can book a trip to Japan and carry the bag while walking through lush sakura trees.
Longchamp flagship store, G floor, Emquartier, 0 2003 6166
