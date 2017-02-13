  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Longchamp welcomes spring in full bloom

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 3:56pm

Longchamp welcomes spring in full bloom
Natxo Martinez Hermoso
Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

French fashion label Longchamp celebrates the spring season with the City Blossom collection, which features a color palette inspired by gardens in London and Tokyo. Pastel shades are presented through various floral prints on clothes, bags, and shoes.

We particularly love the bags embroidered with cherry blossom prints. The pieces make us wish we can book a trip to Japan and carry the bag while walking through lush sakura trees.

Longchamp flagship store, G floor, Emquartier, 0 2003 6166

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments