Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection to hit stores in July

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 11:28am

Louis Vuitton/Ludwig Bonnet

Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for menswear, once again shocks its more conservative fans, yet rocks hipster heads’ sensibilities, by unveiling a collaboration with New York-based streetfashion label Supreme for autumn/winter 2017. Whether raves or rants, the collection is definitely creating buzz, plus the oversized backpacks, thick-soled white sneakers and logo-riddled denim jackets give the label a fresh look and narrows the gaps between streetwear and luxury fashion.

 

Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Dortomb

 

Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Dortomb

 

 

 

Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Dortomb

 

Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Dortomb

 

 

 

Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Dortomb

 

 

 

 

This, of course, is not the brand’s first time to collaborate with edgy, creative talents. Here, we take a look at the French brands’ unexpected collections in the brands which includes collabs with artists, graphic artists and the like.

2001, 2009 Stephen Sprouse

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) เมื่อ

 

2003, 2008 Takashi Murakami

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) เมื่อ

 

2008 Richard Prince

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย MON AUTRE (@mon_autre) เมื่อ

 

2012 Yayoi Kusuma

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) เมื่อ

2014 Celebrating Monogram

 

วิดีโอที่โพสต์โดย Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) เมื่อ

 

2016 Fragment

 

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) เมื่อ

2013, 2016 Chapman brothers

 

รูปภาพที่โพสต์โดย mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) เมื่อ

 

2017 Supreme

Louis Vuitton/Ludwig Bonnet

 

 

 

Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection is expected to hit stores in July.

 

Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

