Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection to hit stores in July

Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for menswear, once again shocks its more conservative fans, yet rocks hipster heads’ sensibilities, by unveiling a collaboration with New York-based streetfashion label Supreme for autumn/winter 2017. Whether raves or rants, the collection is definitely creating buzz, plus the oversized backpacks, thick-soled white sneakers and logo-riddled denim jackets give the label a fresh look and narrows the gaps between streetwear and luxury fashion.
This, of course, is not the brand’s first time to collaborate with edgy, creative talents. Here, we take a look at the French brands’ unexpected collections in the brands which includes collabs with artists, graphic artists and the like.
2001, 2009 Stephen Sprouse
2003, 2008 Takashi Murakami
2008 Richard Prince
2012 Yayoi Kusuma
2014 Celebrating Monogram
2016 Fragment
2013, 2016 Chapman brothers
2017 Supreme
Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection is expected to hit stores in July.
