Marimekko's prestigeous retrospective

This spring, Finnish fashion and home decoration brand Marimekko gets away from its “flowery” comfort zone and looks to its extensive archives for new inspiration. The result is a ready-to-wear collection with prints derived from Marimekko designs created between the '60s and the '70s. Creative director Anna Teurnell presents the prints through a series of “architectonic” dresses, one of Marimekko’s signatures, to truly encapsulate the essence of the brand.
Marimekko flagship store, 1st floor, CentralWorld, 0 2252 9625
