  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Marimekko's prestigeous retrospective

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 3:48pm

Marimekko's prestigeous retrospective
Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

This spring, Finnish fashion and home decoration brand Marimekko gets away from its “flowery” comfort zone and looks to its extensive archives for new inspiration. The result is a ready-to-wear collection with prints derived from Marimekko designs created between the '60s and the '70s. Creative director Anna Teurnell presents the prints through a series of “architectonic” dresses, one of Marimekko’s signatures, to truly encapsulate the essence of the brand.

Marimekko flagship store, 1st floor, CentralWorld, 0 2252 9625

 

Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

 

 

Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

 

 

 

Marimekko Spring/Summer 2017

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments