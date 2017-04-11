Meet your favorite K-Pop stars at Show DC today!

Thailand's first retail and entertainment mega-complex, Show DC, has invited you to its 7-day grand opening since yesterday. Today, it's "Street Party Exclusive Concert", bringing four famous Korean artists - PSY, CNBLUE, Apink and AOA to rock the stage this evening.
The first 500 people who spend B200 on 11 April will get a chance to be in the exclusive zone on red carpet. You can receive the queue from 10am and the red carpet starts at 5pm onward. Read more information here.
