  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Meet your favorite K-Pop stars at Show DC today!

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 1:43am

Meet your favorite K-Pop stars at Show DC today!

Thailand's first retail and entertainment mega-complex, Show DC, has invited you to its 7-day grand opening since yesterday. Today, it's "Street Party Exclusive Concert", bringing four famous Korean artists - PSY, CNBLUE, Apink and AOA to rock the stage this evening. 

 

 

 

 

The first 500 people who spend B200 on 11 April will get a chance to be in the exclusive zone on red carpet. You can receive the queue from 10am and the red carpet starts at 5pm onward. Read more information here

  

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Bangkok staff
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments