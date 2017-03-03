Srichand just got an upgrade

The new life of Srichand Following the success of its rebranded loose powder collection for women and men, legendary Thai cosmetics brand Srichand has released its first collection of foundations. Called Srichand Luminescent, the line was manufactured by one of the best cosmetics makers in Osaka, Japan and offers a series of shades designed to perfectly match the Thai complexion.
The range consists of foundation powder (B590), foundation base (B490) and color-free sunscreen (B390). Each product is light-textured and has been specially formulated for dry to normal skin.
More details at www.srichand.com
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com