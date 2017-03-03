  • Blog
Srichand just got an upgrade

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 3:30pm

The new life of Srichand Following the success of its rebranded loose powder collection for women and men, legendary Thai cosmetics brand Srichand has released its first collection of foundations. Called Srichand Luminescent, the line was manufactured by one of the best cosmetics makers in Osaka, Japan and offers a series of shades designed to perfectly match the Thai complexion.

The range consists of foundation powder (B590), foundation base (B490) and color-free sunscreen (B390). Each product is light-textured and has been specially formulated for dry to normal skin.

More details at www.srichand.com

 

By Top Koaysomboon

