Street art returns to Charoenkrung — on the wall of the Embassy of Portugal

The Embassy of Portugal has added more character to the up and coming Charoenkrung quarter, as it now features the work of renowned Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto, aka Vhils, dubbed "Scratching the Surface," on the wall of the embassy. Vhils is known for installing amazing wall carvings under his Scratch the Surface project at a number of locations in Lisbon and London. He spent five days in February applying his signature groundbreaking technique to one of the whitewashed walls of the embassy on Soi Charoenkrung30. Another one to add to your list of Instagrammable spots!
