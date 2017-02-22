  • Blog
Street art returns to Charoenkrung — on the wall of the Embassy of Portugal

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Wednesday February 22 2017, 2:30pm

The Embassy of Portugal has added more character to the up and coming Charoenkrung quarter, as it now features the work of renowned Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto, aka Vhils, dubbed "Scratching the Surface," on the wall of the embassy. Vhils is known for installing amazing wall carvings under his Scratch the Surface project at a number of locations in Lisbon and London. He spent five days in February applying his signature groundbreaking technique to one of the whitewashed walls of the embassy on Soi Charoenkrung30. Another one to add to your list of Instagrammable spots!

 

