The Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha will reopen to the public on 30 Oct

The Committee on Public Relations for the Royal Cremation for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej has announced that The Grand Palace grounds, which include the world-famous sacred Temple of the Emerald Buddha, better known to Thais as Wat Phra Kaew, will reopen to visitors from 30 October onwards, following the temporary closure for the royal funeral ceremonies of His Majesty King Bhumibol.
The Grand Palace is open daily, 08:30-15:30.
