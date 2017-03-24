The Thai edition of Top Chef starts tonight

This evening, the famous cooking reality show Top Chef will start showing its Thai edition on One HD (channel 31) at 20:20. Originated in the US in 2006, Top Chef is a cooking competition in which 15 professional chefs competing in 2 rounds: Quickfire Challenge, a time limit competition for rewards, and Elimination Challenge. The judging panel of Top Chef Thailand features famous local chefs led by Willment Leong, the chairman of Chef Without Borders and Thailand Culinary Academy, joining by Supamongkol "Art" Supapipat of Chef's Table by Chef Art, Pichaya "Pam" Utharntharm of French-inspired Chef's Table by Chef Pam, and Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn of Le Du, Baan and Backyard. The show will be hosted by Pitipat "Bam" Kootrakul.

2017 seems to be a big year for cooking reality show as MasterChef looks to unwrap more info about its Thai edition soon. Read more about MasterChef Thailand here.

หากจะบอกว่าปี 2017 เป็นปีที่น่าตื่นเต้นของวงการอาหารก็ไม่ผิดนัก เพราะวันนี้จะเป็นวันออกอาการครั้งแรกของ Top Chef รายการทำอาหารเรียลลิตี้ชื่อดังจากสหรัฐอเมริกาที่ให้พ่อครัวและแม่ครัวตัวจริงทั้ง 15 คนมาแข่งทำอาหาร โดยจะแบ่งการแข่งขันแต่ละสัปดาห์ออกเป็น 2 รอบคือ Quickfire Challenge เพื่อแข่งชิงรางวัล และรอบ Elimination Challenge แบบแพ้คัดออก

Top Chef Thailand ได้เชฟวิลเมนท์ ลีออง ประธานโครงการ Chef Without Borders และ Thailand Culinary Academy ผู้มีประสบการณ์ในด้านการทำอาหารมานานกว่า 20 ปีเป็นหัวหน้ากรรมการ ร่วมด้วย เชฟอาร์ต-ศุภมงคล ศุภพิพัฒน์ จากร้าน Chef's Table by Chef Art เชฟแพม-พิชญา อุทารธรรม จากร้าน Chef's Table by Chef Pam และเชฟต้น-ธิติฏฐ์ ทัศนาขจร จากร้าน Le Du, Baa Ga Din และ Baan เข้าร่วมตัดสินในรายการอีกด้วย โดยมีแบม-ปีติภัทร คูตระกูล รับหน้าที่พิธีกรรายการ

Top Chef เริ่มฉายวันที่ 25 มีนาคม เวลา 20.20 น. ทางช่อง One 31