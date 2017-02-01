  • Blog
Treasure Spas open in Siam and Thonglor

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 5:59pm

At the same time the owner of Leyana Spa decided to expand her business, she made a decision to rebrand her long-running wellness centers. The result is Treasure Spas, with branches in Siam Square and, more recently, Thonglor. Both locations deliver utmost bliss with treatments inspired by ancient Ayurvedic Thai rituals.

Treasure Spa Siam 

0 2252 3468, 0 2252 3470, siam@treasurespa.com

Open Daily 10:00-22:00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasure Spa Thonglor

0 2391 7694, 08 7793 4360, thonglor@treasurespa.com

Open daily 10:00-22:00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

