Treasure Spas open in Siam and Thonglor

At the same time the owner of Leyana Spa decided to expand her business, she made a decision to rebrand her long-running wellness centers. The result is Treasure Spas, with branches in Siam Square and, more recently, Thonglor. Both locations deliver utmost bliss with treatments inspired by ancient Ayurvedic Thai rituals.
Treasure Spa Siam
0 2252 3468, 0 2252 3470, siam@treasurespa.com
Open Daily 10:00-22:00
Treasure Spa Thonglor
0 2391 7694, 08 7793 4360, thonglor@treasurespa.com
Open daily 10:00-22:00
