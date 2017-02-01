Treat yourself to Bangkok’s newest onsen, Let's Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor

Bangkok has recently welcomed the city’s newest onsen (yay!) right in the heart of Thonglor. Nestled on the fifth floor of the Grande Centre Point Hotel, Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor is home to five hot spring baths and top-grade facilities. The onsen uses concentrated onsen powder that’s extracted from hot spring resources in Gero, Takayama, ranked one of the most popular hot spring locations in Japan. The water is operated using a circulated system and is changed on a weekly basis to ensure hygiene standards.
Open daily 10:00-24:00. Reservations, call 0 2042 8045/-6.
