  • Blog
  • Sports & Fitness
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Treat yourself to Bangkok’s newest onsen, Let's Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 5:17pm

Treat yourself to Bangkok’s newest onsen, Let's Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor
ZEN NUNTAWINYU

Bangkok has recently welcomed the city’s newest onsen (yay!) right in the heart of Thonglor. Nestled on the fifth floor of the Grande Centre Point Hotel, Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor is home to five hot spring baths and top-grade facilities. The onsen uses concentrated onsen powder that’s extracted from hot spring resources in Gero, Takayama, ranked one of the most popular hot spring locations in Japan. The water is operated using a circulated system and is changed on a weekly basis to ensure hygiene standards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Open daily 10:00-24:00. Reservations, call 0 2042 8045/-6. 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest