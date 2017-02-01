  • Blog
Two new bag brands from local talents worth a watch

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 6:41pm

PHYA
PHYA

Phya

Financial advisor Jirayong Anuman-Rajadhon has turned her passion for luxury bags, and her dream of creating a fashion brand that is on par with international labels, into Phya, a homegrown brand that purveys bags crafted out of luxurious materials and high-end exotic skin imported from abroad. The first collection features four models, ranging from everyday crossbody bags to pouches for evening events. If you can guess, prices are not cheap.

www.phyaphilo.com

 

 

 

 

Nattapong

Nattapong Udonkan is a publicist, entrepreneur and a fashion lover. Now, you can add designer to his résumé—multi-hyphenate has just launched his namesake bag brand. Inspired by geometric forms and made of leather, Nattapong bags aren’t conventional in design and are made for women with outstanding style and character.

www.facebook.com/NattapongAlley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

