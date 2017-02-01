Two new bag brands from local talents worth a watch

Phya
Financial advisor Jirayong Anuman-Rajadhon has turned her passion for luxury bags, and her dream of creating a fashion brand that is on par with international labels, into Phya, a homegrown brand that purveys bags crafted out of luxurious materials and high-end exotic skin imported from abroad. The first collection features four models, ranging from everyday crossbody bags to pouches for evening events. If you can guess, prices are not cheap.
Nattapong
Nattapong Udonkan is a publicist, entrepreneur and a fashion lover. Now, you can add designer to his résumé—multi-hyphenate has just launched his namesake bag brand. Inspired by geometric forms and made of leather, Nattapong bags aren’t conventional in design and are made for women with outstanding style and character.
