10 best things to do this week

Fri 26

Main Course Painting Exhibition Vol.1 at Kalwit Studio & Gallery; 10am; free

A joint exhibition by five artists— Chayanin Kwangkaew, Janwit Chaisee, Krongkwan Boonaumpol, Patdanu Temeekul, Saraporn Moonjak—and art studio Yaipoeng & Naipran presents sociological perspectives through bold nonrealistic paintings.

Many Rivers at Kathmandu Photo Gallery; 11am; free

Many Rivers is a solo photography exhibition of artist Bruce Gundersen that explores the belief of psychic creatures in Southeast Asia countries like Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

Bruce Gundersen: “My work is a contemporary approach to an ancient codified language of gesture and storytelling, presenting complex visual ambiguities, perceptually bridging painting and photography.”

Sat 27

October Halloween Special at Bangkok Screening Room; 6pm; ฺ150

Bangkok Screening Room will be showing classic horror flicks such as The Evil Dead (1981) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992). Moviegoers in Halloween outfits get free popcorn.

Ghost:2561 at Bangkok CityCity Gallery; 6.50pm; free

Inaugurated and curated by Korakrit Arunanonchai, Ghost is a series of multi-disciplinary exhibitions, taking places at various venues in Bangkok, that tries to connect the common context of the ghost around the world. Ghost will show between 11 to 28 October at Bangkok’s top cultural venues such as 100 Tonson Gallery, Bangkok Citycity Gallery, Cartel Artspace and Jim Thompson Art Museum. Check out the complete line-up on their Facebook page.

Trasher: Halloween: Bitchy Land at GMM Live House; 7.30pm; B600

There’s nothing more “frightening” than when the city’s LGBTfriendly party crew Trasher hosts a Halloween gig. Dance to megahits from your favorite artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and more. This year, unleash your dark side and dress up as your favorite villain.

OMG - Oh My Ghost at Live Park Rama 9; 6pm; B1,800

Party organizers Spacejam and Zaap are joining forces to host the first Halloween music festival in Bangkok, featuring international DJs such as EDM master R3hab, and Bass House/Dubstep spinner Ghastly. Get you costume ready and party the night away.

Sun 28

Brunch at Steps with Theera; 11am; B990

Social enterprise eatery Steps with Theera hosts a brunch serving tasty, fun Spanitalian food experience by guest chefs, Billy Buoy Man and Peppe. Check out the menu here.

Life’s Worth at Leica Gallery Bangkok; 10am; free

To commemorate the month of the passing of King Bhumibol, Leica Gallery Bangkok exhibits black-and-white photographs taken during the funeral of the beloved monarch by three of the brand’s three Bangkokbased brand ambassadors— Peerapat Wimolrungkarat, Chut Janthachotibutr, Tul Hirunyalawan.

Wild Spooky Rumpus at The Commons; 10am; free

The Commons is hosting a party to celebrate Halloween with tons of fun activities, delicious food and drink. Enjoy trick or treating and a scavenger hunt, workshops, special dance performance, a costume contest, 10-hour DJ marathon, food from vendors, and more.

Sam Smith at Impact Arena; 8pm; B2,000

British singer/songwriter Sam Smith has just announced on his official Facebook page he's bringing The Thrill of It All to Asia later this year with a stop in Bangkok on 28 Oct at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.

The 25-year-old single rose to fame from two hit singles in 2012—"Latch" collaborated with Disclosure and "La La La" featuring with Naughty Boy. Expect to sing along (and be moved by) his greatest hits such as "Lay Me Down," "Stay With Me" and "Writing's on the Wall" and "Too Good at Goodbyes."