14 Epic things to do in Bangkok this weekend

Fri 20

PostScripts Praisaneeyakarn; 7pm; free

Curated by Charoen Contemporaries, PostScripts is an assembly of art practitioners invested in the redefinition of linear progress. As one of the pavilions of the 2018 Bangkok Biennial, PostScripts explores a history of Thai modernism through a series of projects taking place at the first postal building in Bangkok, Praisaneeyakarn, and features participating artists like Wolfgang Bellwinkel, Anon Chaisansook, Arnont Nongyao, Kansuda Panprom, Sornrapat Pattarakorn, Albrecht Pischel, Miti Ruangkritya, Nuttapon Sawasdee and Titirat Skultantimayta.

Candyland Edition Club 15; 9pm; B250

No Man's Land's Candyland Edition is making a return this Friday night, putting together cool drinks and upbeat tunes. Boys are not allowed in this women-only party. Sorry, guys!

DARK BAR On Tour #3 Safe Room; 10pm; B300

The Dark Bar crew is taking over Safe Room as a part of their pop-ups around Bangkok. Join DJ Praewapower, DJ Sweed, DJ Patimala, and DJ Roberto for cool underground vibe.



Nowhere to Now Here De Commune; 10pm; B300

Bangkok's leading underground female DJ Mendy Indigo presents NoWhere to Now Here party where she teams up with her Korat-born peer Tj Tiesjungle to spin hip tunes. Tickets are B300, inclusive of one drink.

Sat 21

Greenery Market Siam Discovery; 10am; free

This is a one-stop destination for fresh, chemical-free vegetables, fruit and rice, seafood from local fisheries, homemade products made from natural ingredients, and hand-woven and indigo-dyed clothes. Stroll around the booths while listening to live performances. Bring along your reusable bag and tumbler to get a souvenir from the organizer.

Bookbinding: Minimal Style Workshop Open House; 1pm; B1,350

Join a workshop by Yep Yep Handicraft to learn how to create a bookbinding notebook. The workshop takes 2 hours and you can contact here for more information.

Coderdojo Neilson Hays Library; 3pm; free

Hosted by The CoderDojo Foundation and its co-founder James Whelton, Coderdojo teaches kids between 7-17 years on how to code, build a website, create an app or a game, and explore technology in an informal, creative, and social environment. Bring yourself and a laptop to learn all about the code in a fun way. Seats are limited. Secure them here.

POOL by Tintin Cooper ARTIST+RUN; 6pm; free

POOL is the first solo exhibition by Thai-English artist Tintin Cooper, featuring a series of sculpture and paintings of male figures doing different activities by the pool.

Kai Dao Pool Party: #freaknik The Continent Hotel; 2pm; B400/door price

Bangkok hip-hop collective Kai Dao is throwing a unique pool party that aims to pay tribute to #Freaknik, a famous party in Atlanta in the 90's. You are going to groove to hip hop, R&B, summertime booty classics, Atlanta bass, Miami bass, and new wave rap tunes at by this gorgeous infinity-edge pool on the rooftop of The Continent Hotel. The event is hosted by UNDA, while DJ Double Deuce, DJ Nick Frames, and DJ Ralphy will be spinning throughout the event. Also, do expect a live performance by Corpus x Netousha.

Patio Fiesta Special! Touché Hombre; 5pm; B1,000

Modern Mexican restaurant Touché Hombre teams up with Issara Estates Winery for Patio Fiesta Special to host a special wine party with munchies on its newly polished upstairs bar. Enjoy 2 glasses of Issara Estates Wine along with free-flow mini tacos, ensalada (Mexican salad) and a la plancha (BBQ), and great tunes by DJ K.A.D.E and DJ Aopsher. Seats are limited. Book yours here.

Sunju Hargun Beam; 10pm; free

Leading underground DJ Sunju Hargun is hosting a party at Thonglor's dance arena Beam. Be prepared to dance to his fun tunes.

Heart of Tropics Charoenkrung area; 7pm; B700

Join Bkkbarcrawl in their latest event in Charoenkrung to visit three tropical-themed bars and one club. Make sure you dress up in tropical aesthetics to top up the vibes. Put your name down here and meet at FooJohn Building at 7pm on the event day.

Sun 22

ATM X YELO Graffiti Workshop with Bigdel & Mauy Yelo House; 9am; B2,000

Want to become a graffiti artist? Join a workshop hosted by street artists Bigdel and Muay who will guide you through techniques on how to create wall murals. You'll also get a chance to exhibit your work on the wall of Yelo. The workshop runs between 09:00 and 16:00.

Abandonia by Dax Ward Wishbeer Home Bar; 6.30pm; free

Bangkok-based American photographer Dax Ward roamed the city and captured shots of the abandoned and unloved spaces in Bangkok.