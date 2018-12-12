6 best things to do this week

Fri 14

Chiang Mai Design Week 2018 at Chiang Mai; 10am; free

The CMDW 2018 is offering a vast array of inspiring activities which demonstrate how design can improve our modern lifestyle. The festival is aspiring to play a pivotal role in strengthening Chiang Mai’s position as a UNESCO creative city on crafts and folk art.

Night at the Museum at Museum Siam; 4pm; free

Night at the Museum, Museum Siam’s signature after-hours event that offers free entry to all patrons until 22:00, will be returning on 14 to 16 Dec. Taking inspiration from Bangkok in the 1960s, the event will feature film screenings, an outdoor dance floor, food trucks, transformation booths, and a replica city of Bangkok in the 60s.

Sat 15

Winter Market Fest #6 at T77; 4pm; free entry

Property developer Sansiri celebrates the Christmas and year-end season with the 6th Winter Market Fest. With more than 170 venders, you have abundant options to partake in the festival vibes—feast on yummy eats from hip pop-ups and food trucks, and join fun activities. Highlights of the event include the four-meter Santa Gashapon, and Santa Garden. Don't miss live performances from Tu Popetorn, Praw Kanitkul, Bell Supol, Pop Pongkool, and 25 Hours. Bring your own shopping bags to get B10 discount from participating shops.

Wonderfruit at Siam Country Club, Pattaya; 4pm; B6,200

The fauxhemian music festival is making a comeback in December. This year’s headliners include Bobby Pleasure, Costly Wood, Craig Richards, Felix Dickinson and Tishio Matsuura. Chill in different zones, and indulge in food from pop-ups by some of Bangkok’s most popular eateries.

Sun 16

Night at the Museum at Museum Siam; 4pm; free

Night at the Museum, Museum Siam’s signature after-hours event that offers free entry to all patrons until 22:00, will be returning on 14 to 16 Dec. Taking inspiration from Bangkok in the 1960s, the event will feature film screenings, an outdoor dance floor, food trucks, transformation booths, and a replica city of Bangkok in the 60s.

Bangkok Art Biennale at various venues; 12pm; free

Bangkok is hosting its own biennale, a large-scale art festival that involves various kinds of art created by an impressive amount of artists and exhibited in 20 different notable venues throughout the city.

The Bangkok Art Biennale features masterpieces from more than 70 Thai and international names, including celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusuma.