9 best things to do this week

Fri 28

Wang Derm Palace Free Admission at Wang Derm Palace; 9am; free

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Thonburi, Wang Derm will open to the public for the first time in decades, offering visitors the rare chance to see historic structures and details related to King Taksin and the former Siamese kings who were born here during their fathers’ time as viceroys.

White Party Bangkok at GMM Live House; 7pm; B2,500

New Year sees the fourth edition of one of Asia's most awaited gay parties. The upcoming White Party promises to deliver bigger, better and hotter themed celebrations over the course of four days. Expect to rub up against studly hunks from around the world and to dance your ass off to beats from top deejays.

Federbräu Red Feather Club at Sathorn Square; 5pm; free

The next chapter of Bangkok's most-anticipated German-inspired lifestyle arena, Federbräu and Time Out Bangkok join forces once again to take the festive vibes in Sathorn to the next level, with the latest event, Federbräu Red Feather Club: Federbräu Red Feather Club At Sathorn Square, which is bringing Sathorn urbanites 10 perfekt evenings of international gourmet food, chilled drinks, and upbeat concerts on 17-21 and 24-28 December.

Sat 29

SO Pool Party at So Sofitel; 1pm; B600

Get your bikinis ready, Bangkok's hottest pool party is here, taking place every last Saturday of the month. Drink with the hotties, get wet and sway to the beats from top deejays. For the last event of the year, the poolside will be transformed into all things fun, with impressive lighting and special effects, in-pool decorations, and amazing beats!

Beautiful Bangkok at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard; 7pm; free

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) kicks off the holidays by bringing back Beautiful Bangkok, its signature light display that illuminates one of MQDC’s prime properties. Every night throughout the last two weeks of December, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard will be irradiated with 3D mapping projections for a vibrant light and sound extravaganza supported by Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Felipe Pantone W3-Dimensional & Current Work Exhibition at Siam Center; 10am; free

Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone best known for the use of bold color and kinetic/op art is heading to Bangkok for an exclusive talk and exhibition this month. Felipe, despite never expose his face to the public, has shown his works at galleries and museums around the world, including Long Beach Museum of Art, Palais de Tokyo in Paris, and Mesa Contemporary Arts Center. Now, it's your chance to see his amazing artworks in Bangkok at Siam Center. Felipe Pantone will be creating a showcase called W3-DIMENSIONAL Park, mesmerizing mall-goers with optical illusion art pieces --- these include four original pieces that are parts of his painting projects he's been working on.

Sun 30

Fit for a Queen at Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles; 9am;

The Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles celebrates Her Majesty’s seventh cycle birthday by showcasing her exquisite taste in fashion. The exhibition Fit for a Queen: HM Queen Sirikit’s Creations by Balmain focuses on her relationships with Pierre Balmain and François Lesage, two legendary French couturiers who created dresses for the monarch during her trips to Europe and America.

Let’s Celebrate 2019 at Central Embassy and Central Chidlom; 10am; free

It’s Santa all the way throughout this holiday season at Central Embassy and Central Chidlom. Decorating both luxury malls are cute Santa Claus in various sizes and forms, with a larger-than-life Santa being the highlight.

Tokyo Hands pop-up store at MBK; 10am; free

Tokyo-born DIY and stationery store Tokyu Hands now opens a pop-up store at MBK, offering all the cute-looking stuff you don't actually need in life but can't stop buying.