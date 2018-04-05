Nine Inch Nails is coming to Bangkok

Nine Inch Nails is set to perform in Bangkok for the first time according to event organizer Viji Corp. The industrial rock band was founded in 1988 by Trent Reznor, and has become one of the most influential rock bands on the globe. The members consist of lead vocal and guitarist Trent Reznor and keyboards and synthesizers Atticus Ross. Now, they are having a world tour and Bangkok is one of the stop. Date and venue haven't been confirmed yet. More detail will be announced soon on 17 Apr. Stay tuned!