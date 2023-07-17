Though Trillium’s brewery is located in Canton, MA, the popular New England craft beer covers its bases in Boston, with a three-level brewpub in Fort Point, a seasonal beer garden on the Greenway and a seasonal Fenway location featuring experimental brews. If you’re able to make it out to Canton, the main taproom hosts food trucks, pop-ups, trivia nights and fitness classes.
Whether you’re touring a brewery, tasting your way through a taproom, or enjoying the city’s seasonal beer gardens, one thing’s for sure: Boston’s thriving beer culture really raises the bar. With traditional European styles, experimental American styles, and every pour in between, there's something for everyone. For the sud savvy, there are unique opportunities to dive deep into new brews and clever crafts, or you can keep it simple with a classic frosty IPA. Beer not your beverage of choice? Explore more top-notch drinking options at the best cocktail bars in Boston or try one of the best craft ciders in Massachusetts.
