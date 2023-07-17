Whether you’re touring a brewery, tasting your way through a taproom, or enjoying the city’s seasonal beer gardens, one thing’s for sure: Boston’s thriving beer culture really raises the bar. With traditional European styles, experimental American styles, and every pour in between, there's something for everyone. For the sud savvy, there are unique opportunities to dive deep into new brews and clever crafts, or you can keep it simple with a classic frosty IPA. Beer not your beverage of choice? Explore more top-notch drinking options at the best cocktail bars in Boston or try one of the best craft ciders in Massachusetts.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best bars in Boston