After a well-received stint near Boston University, Taqueria el Barrio set up shop at Time Out Market, delighting locals who got a taste for their exemplary flour tortillas. The food hall kitchen sells those to-go, along with tacos with slow-roasted meats and varied salsas, melty quesadillas, craveable elotes and more. The local biz from fine-dining alums Servio Garcia and chef Alex Saenz also has locations inside Somerville's Portico Brewing and in-season at Trillium Canton and the Charles Hotel.