Lone Star
The best Mexican restaurants in Boston right now

Here’s where to get your fix of tacos, tequila and more Mexican fare in Boston.

Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Contributor: Cheryl Fenton
Boston's Mexican food scene is better than ever these days, particularly in certain neighborhood pockets. From East Boston to Somerville and Jamaica Plain, you'll find excellent burritos and tacoscheesy enchiladas with refried beans and rice sitting sidecar and well-crafted margaritas to boot. Restaurants are as varied as true Mexican cuisine itself, with everyday options for takeout and quick lunches to tequila bars perfect for a night out. Here's where to go for the best Mexican food in Boston.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in Boston

Time Out Market Boston

Taqueria El Barrio

  • Fenway/Kenmore
Taqueria El Barrio
Taqueria El Barrio

After a well-received stint near Boston University, Taqueria el Barrio set up shop at Time Out Market, delighting locals who got a taste for their exemplary flour tortillas. The food hall kitchen sells those to-go, along with tacos with slow-roasted meats and varied salsas, melty quesadillas, craveable elotes and more. The local biz from fine-dining alums Servio Garcia and chef Alex Saenz also has locations inside Somerville's Portico Brewing and in-season at Trillium Canton and the Charles Hotel

Best Mexican restaurants in Boston

1. Taqueria Jalisco

  • Mexican
  • East Boston
  • price 1 of 4

This tiny, family-owned space in East Boston is both authentic and inexpensive. Soft corn tortillas are stuffed with spectacular, slow-cooked proteins like shredded beef, chicken, adobo pork, beef tongue or cheek. Fans of birria can rejoice: This place also sells these extra-cheesy tacos and customary side of rich broth for dipping. Homemade salsa and refreshing aguas frescas round out Taqueria Jalisco's solid menu of traditional, affordable fare.

2. Lone Star Taco Bar

  • Mexican
  • Allston/Brighton
  • price 2 of 4
Lone Star Taco Bar
Lone Star Taco Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Lone Star/Jennifer Trebino

The colorful, adaptable, cheesy, spicy, hearty cuisine proffered by Lone Star Taco Bar is everything you want for lunch, dinner and late-night. The Allston outpost has been a go-to for Tex-Mex in Boston for more than a decade, and staples like spicy queso dip, mesquite-smoked beef barbacoa tacos on house-made corn tortillas, Mugaritas (that's a margarita in a beer mug) and bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dogs are a cornerstone in East Cambridge, too. Both locations serve brunch every day until 4pm.

3. Chilacates

  • Mexican
  • Boston
Chilacates
Chilacates
Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

Since opening its first location in Jamaica Plain nearly a decade ago, Mexican street-foods specialist Chilacates has added 10 more locations around Boston. Credit the success to consistent, convenient and oh-so-delicious tacos on homemade corn tortillas, hefty burritos, salads and more with a choice of toppings. Try the smoky chicken tinga or the pork simmered in chile verde. And don’t pass up the offer of tangy, house-made hot sauces on the side. The spice-resistant shouldn’t fear the mild green sauce, which is tasty on everything.

Read more
4. Tu y Yo

  • Mexican
  • Somerville
Tu y Yo
Tu y Yo
Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

Situated just off Ball Square in Somerville, Tu y Yo is an unassuming spot for destination-worthy Mexican cuisine. The varied menu of appetizers, entrees, soups, salads and more lends itself well to dining in—and there’s also a streamlined selection of Mexican cervezas, sangria and margaritas by the glass or pitcher. For something a little different, start with an order of traditional tamales, which delivers an array of five different bundles including subtly spicy pork wrapped in sweet masa dough and a sweet coconut tamale. Tu y Yo is also open for weekend brunch, and the owner recently opened a Jamaica Plain restaurant called Abuela's Table.

5. Barra

  • Mexican
  • Somerville
Barra
Barra
Photograph: Courtesy Barra

Paola Ibarra and Yhadira Guzmán bring the brightness of their beloved Mexico City to Somerville’s Union Square with Barra. While this eatery is small on space, it’s sure to leave a big impression on your taste buds, whether it’s with guacamole piled onto freshly fried chicharrón, an octopus tostada, a cactus salad or aguachile. Alongside a selection of top-notch tacos on hand-pressed blue corn tortillas, diners can sip on flights of the finest mezcal, refreshing pints of michelada and margaritas rimmed with chapulines for a truly Mexican touch.

6. Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits

  • Mexican
  • Seaport District
Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits
Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits
Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

An import from New York City, Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits is a solid taqueria in the Seaport open late every night, with a bustling, hidden cocktail bar. Gimmicks aside (you'll step through a walk-in refrigerator door to find the speakeasy), it's pretty awesome. The small tacos are loaded with the likes of al pastor, Nashville hot chicken tinga, bang bang crispy shrimp and more memorable combos. The burritos and quesadillas aren’t far behind in flavor, and the bar packs a punch with craft cocktails, margaritas, cervezas, "quickie shots" and "dressed up" beers like Tio Tommy, a Night Shift Nite Lite with Borrachito chipotle salsa, Tajin and lemon.

7. Tenoch

  • Mexican
  • North End
  • price 1 of 4
Tenoch
Tenoch
Photograph: Courtesy Tenoch

While tacos typically set the bar for most Mexican joints, this local chain stands out mainly because of its incredible tortas. With locations in Medford, the North End, Cambridge’s North Point and elsewhere, Tenoch is known for dishing out tasty, traditional pressed sandwiches on telera bread (similar to a French roll) stacked with your choice of savory meat or veg, a generous amount of Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo, onions, avocado and tomatoes. Sandwiches aside, you'll still find those tacos, quesadillas and burritos here, too, along with Mexican sodas for the full experience.

8. Villa Mexico Café

  • Mexican
  • Downtown
  • price 1 of 4
Villa Mexico Café
Villa Mexico Café
Photograph: Aram Boghosian

Some of the city’s best Mexican food was once served out of a Beacon Hill gas station, where Villa Mexico founder Julie King gained a huge cult following for her tamales, flautas and grilled burritos. It's been at this Financial District kitchen for years, where devotees still flock during for Momma King's famous griddled burritos, tasty tamales and more authentic fare. If you can't swing the weekday lunch hours it's open, note that Villa Mexico sells its unique black salsa—which is the perfect texture and spice level—for nationwide shipping.

9. La Victoria Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • price 2 of 4
La Victoria Taqueria
La Victoria Taqueria
Photograph: Courtesy La Victoria Taqueria

This Arlington spot—which also has outposts in Belmont and Beverly—is celebrated among serious Mexican food enthusiasts for its use of top-notch ingredients and family recipes. Its claim to fame lies in flavorful, juicy, slow-cooked meats stuffed in tacos, tortas and burritos and scattered atop plates of rice and beans. While everything on the menu is a knock-out, the standout here is the surtido taco, a tortilla packed with every tasty part of the pig—even the fatty bits and skin. Savor this meaty, spicy, drippy, delicious specialty and you'll be a total La Victoria convert. 

10. Yellow Door Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • Boston
  • price 2 of 4
Yellow Door Taqueria
Yellow Door Taqueria
Photograph: Courtesy Yellow Door Taqueria

This popular Mex-Cali hangout in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood—there are also South End and a brand new Mission Hill locations — gets packed with young residents from around the area. The menu is focused on slightly elevated tacos, which range from the familiar (crispy fish, carne asada and confit pork carnitas) to the creative (chili barbeque roasted duck with vanilla plantain puree). Check out the street corn nachos or shrimp tostada to start. Refreshing cocktails are a must here, and the bar offers a lengthy list of margarita flavors, including hibiscus, coconut, and lime leaf and ginger.

11. bartaco

  • Seaport District
bartaco
bartaco
Photograph: Thomas McGovern

With more than 20 locations including three in Greater Boston (and counting—Hingham is coming in October), bartaco dishes up easy-going, coastal-inspired street food, tacos and drinks made with premium ingredients. The beloved “green” margarita exemplifies the bar’s vibe: It features a house-made blend of pineapple, mango and spinach, which gives the cocktail a refreshing depth of flavor. Check out its restaurants in the Seaport, Fenway and Washington Square in Brookline for spacious, sunny atmospheres great for meeting friends.

12. Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

  • Mexican
  • South Boston
  • price 3 of 4
Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

Tacos and raw oysters on the same menu? Yep, this Southie spot (and its sister location in Fenway) make it work to great effect. The always-busy kitchen cranks out tacos with a modern global spin, filling tortillas with the likes of green chili chicken tinga, coconut shrimp or chipotle-marinated grilled portobello mushroom. Start with a dozen oysters (especially if it's a $1 oyster Monday) and tuna tostadas, and don't forget a margarita—try the creamy Coco. 

13. El Pelón Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • Fenway/Kenmore
  • price 1 of 4
El Pelón Taqueria
El Pelón Taqueria
Photograph: Courtesy El Pelon

El Pelón Taqueria has been a Fenway food staple for nearly 30 years. The small, cheerful space gets jam-packed with people before Red Sox games, as fans eagerly pile in to grab a quick bite to eat before the opening pitch—or snag a to-go order to take into the park (yes, you can bring your own snacks into Fenway, as long as it complies with the park's bag policy—little-known fact). El Pelón also has a Brighton outpost. Loyal customers love El Guapo burrito with steak and fried plantains. The house tacos come in pairs and are filled with outstanding proteins like crispy, spicy cornmeal-crusted fish and grilled steak or chicken.

14. Lolita Cocina and Tequila Bar

  • Mexican
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Lolita Cocina and Tequila Bar
Lolita Cocina and Tequila Bar
Photograph: Josh Jamison

Lolita Cocina offers tasty Mexican-inspired cuisine—with a side of nightlife. This hot spot with locations in Fort Point and Copley Square is popular amongst young professionals with a taste for tequila. From the restaurant group behind Yvonne's, Mariel and more clubstaurants with exciting food, Lolita's menu features Mexican-fusion bites like Maine lobster-topped guacamole, smoky mushroom quesadillas and spit-roasted pork al pastor tacos. The Fort Point location has a fantastic wanterfront patio during the warmer months.

15. Casa Romero

  • Mexican
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Casa Romero
Casa Romero
Photograph: Courtesy Casa Romero

This Back Bay mainstay is a dinner date favorite, thanks to its bright but cozy brownstone space filled with bold-colored walls and tiled tables. The tacos here are never a bad idea, and the signature plates (like puerco adobado en chipotle y naranja—pork tenderloin marinated in oranges, tamarind and smoked chipotle peppers) are bursting with flavor and just begging to be paired with a strong margarita. In the summer, Casa Romero's serene back patio, adorned with hanging plants, is an intimate retreatin the city.

16. El Centro

  • Mexican
  • South End
  • price 2 of 4
El Centro
El Centro
Photograph: Tara Bellucci

Chef/co-owner Allan Rodriguez brings his version of Mexico to Boston, complete with real family recipes, house-made tortillas, spiced sangrias and authentic micheladas (like a beer-based Bloody Mary)After closing earlier in 2024 for renovations, the Shawmut Avenue location reopened in early August with a revamped interior and longer bar. (There’s also a location in Dedham.)The menu is has "nuevo" additions like patatas bravas, beet carpaccio, a smoked fish quesadilla, and several different preparations of shrimp alongside the classics.

17. Felipe’s Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • Harvard Sq
  • price 1 of 4
Felipe’s Taqueria
Felipe's Taqueria
Photograph: Debra Cambridge/Felipe's Taqueria

Be prepared to wait in line at this Harvard Square mainstay, as Felipe’s is almost always packed with students, vistitors and taco lovers alike. It's a popular spot as everything on the menu is made from scratch throughout the day to ensure prime freshness. When the weather is warm enough, folks flock to Felipe's roof deck—the perfect place to split some nachos amongst friends and sip on one (or two) of the bar's prickly pear margaritas. 

18. Anna’s Taqueria

Anna’s Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria
Photograph: Courtesy Anna's

These bullet-shaped burritos in silver foil packaging are credited with initiating Boston’s burrito boom. But don’t expect a phonebook-sized menu from this beloved locally owned-and-operated institution. The tightly edited list boasts only four core items—burritos, tacos, quesadillas and bowls. And given its popularity (the chain is nearing its 30th anniversary), that’s clearly all Anna’s needs to keep seven locations packed with fans. 

