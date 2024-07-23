Subscribe
Loco oysters
Photograph: Courtesy Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

The 15 best dollar oyster deals in Boston

We found where to go around the city to get your slurp on for a little bit less.

Photograph: Courtesy Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Written by: Tanya Edwards
New England has some of the best seafood and oyster beds in the world, and Boston is full of restaurants and raw bars that serve the briny bivalves. Despite demand, you can still get a deal on oysters around the city, because everything tastes better when the price is a little lower. For even more wallet-friendly fare, check out our list of the best happy hours, Boston-style and the best cheap eats in Boston.

Dollar oyster happy hours in Boston

1. Woods Hill Pier 4

  • American creative
  • Seaport District
  • price 4 of 4
Woods Hill Pier 4
Woods Hill Pier 4
Photograph: Courtesy Woods Hill Pier 4

This stunning and stellar restaurant has some of the best harbor views in town—and an excellent summer patio. It also offers dollar oysters at the bar Monday-Wednesday from 5-6pm. (Note that Woods Hill Pier 4 limits the special to 12 per customer.) Upgrade your bivalves with caviar service for a true splurge. 

2. Russell House Tavern

  • American creative
  • Harvard Sq
  • price 3 of 4
Russell House Tavern
Russell House Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Popular for patio dining during the warmer season and for cozy comfort food all year round, this Cambridge spot offers oyster specials for night owls. Russell House Tavern offers a rotating selection of both East Coast and West Coast oysters for $1 a pop for the last hour before closing every night, from 9-10pm on Sunday and Monday, 10-11pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11pm until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The special is available in the restaurant as well as on the patio.

Book online
3. Puritan Oyster Bar

  • Seafood
  • Inman Sq
Puritan Oyster Bar
Puritan Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Puritan Oyster Bar

Next-door little sister bar to Puritan & Co. is where you’ll find deals on oysters in Inman Square. Along with caviar cones and seafood towers piled sky high, half-price oysters are available every day from 5-6pm in the oyster bar. The seafood spot holds a few spaces for reservations, but walk-ins are encouraged.

4. Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

  • Mexican
  • South Boston
  • price 3 of 4
Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Mike Diskin

One of the best—and most popular—hangs in South Boston, Loco offers dollar oysters all day every Monday, from when it opens at 11am to just after midnight (the restaurant closes at 1am). The Monday deal is also available at Loco's new Fenway outpost. If you can’t snag a reservation, the bar is first come, first served. Once seated, you’ll get a checklist of oyster toppings, including daily-made mignonettes and hot sauces, as well as your standard citrus and horseradish.

Book online
5. Petula's

  • Bistros
  • South Boston
Petula's
Petula's
Photograph: Courtesy Petula's

Newcomer Petula’s, an all-day bistro in South Boston, will ease you into the weekend with a fun Friday oyster special. The restaurant has live music and dollar oysters every Friday from 11:30am-3pm. Sneak out of work for a freshly shucked lunch, and add some chili chicken wings or fish tacos to make it a full meal. Ordering an Aperol Spritz is a given.

Book online

6. Grafton Street Pub and Grill

  • American
  • Harvard Sq

A welcoming spot on the edge of Harvard Square, Grafton Street overflows in summer, when its big French windows allow for people-watching that’s a draw to locals and visitors alike. Take advantage of the fresh, local $1 oysters Monday-Friday from 5-7pm at this classic Cambridge spot.

Book online
7. Salt + Stone

  • American
  • Somerville
Salt + Stone
Salt + Stone
Photograph: Courtesy Salt + Stone/Brian Samuels Photography

Located at Assembly Row, this bright spot with an enormous, often boisterous bar, offers dollar oysters Monday-Friday from 3-5pm at the bar. The restaurant sources its oysters and all fresh seafood from local vendors. Enjoy them as a snack, or as a starter before a tasty flatbread—don’t sleep on the fig and prosciutto. 

Book online

8. Warren Tavern

  • Charlestown
  • price 2 of 4
Warren Tavern
Warren Tavern
Photograph: Sarah Bentivegna

Want to slurp oysters where George Washington and Paul Revere probably once hoisted an ale or two while planning a revolution? Dollar oysters are offered weekdays from 3-6pm at Warren Tavern, one of the oldest eateries around. This tavern dates back to the late 1700s, with low ceilings and uneven floors to prove it!

9. State Street Provisions

  • Gastropubs
  • Waterfront
State Street Provisions
State Street Provisions
Photograph: Courtesy State Street Provisions

One of our favorite post-work spots for a nice drink and early dinner downtown, State Street offers dollar oysters on weekdays from 3-5pm. You’ll find a rotating selection of local East Coast favorites like Island Creek, Wellfleet, First Lights, Northern Cross and Moon Shoals, as well as some West Coast oysters like Kusshi, Hama Hama and more.

Book online

10. Prezza

  • Italian
  • North End
  • price 4 of 4
Prezza
Prezza
Photograph: Courtesy Prezza

This high-end Italian restaurant in the North End has $1 oysters seven days a week from 4-5pm. Oyster variety rotates regularly, and the restaurant usually offers three types to choose from for this special. Order up a dozen as a standalone treat or as a preface to one of chef Anthony Caturano’s handmade pasta dishes. 

Book online
12. Rebel's Guild

  • American
  • Bay Village
Rebel's Guild
Rebel's Guild
Photograph: Courtesy Rebel's Guild

Tucked into the Revere Hotel right off the Common, this is an easy spot to get an early-evening oyster fix. Rebel’s Guild offers dollar oysters daily from 5pm until they sell out, only at the bar. Pair with some cozy chowder for a light dinner before a night on the town.

13. Yellow Door Taqueria

  • Mexican
  • South End
  • price 2 of 4
Yellow Door Taqueria
Yellow Door Taqueria
Photograph: Courtesy Yellow Door

All three locations of this excellent Boston taco shop—in Dorchester, the South End and Mission Hill—celebrate “Shuck it Sundays.” You order, and they’ll shuck dollar oysters every Sunday from 4pm until close or sellout, whichever comes first. Sunday funday can’t get any better—until you add one of the spot’s coconut margaritas. 

14. La Brasa

  • Mexican
  • Somerville
  • price 1 of 4
La Brasa
La Brasa
Photograph: Courtesy La Brasa

Wood-fired fare is the star at this Somerville spot, but a rotating selection of East Coast oysters complements the menu packed with global culinary influences. You’ll find dollar oysters served daily from 5-6pm with mignonette, cocktail sauce and fresh horseradish. Pair with a glass of wine and one of La Brasa’s delicious spreads.

Book online
Show moreLoading animation
