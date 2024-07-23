Boston is a city that's played a significant role in American history for centuries, and has hundreds of landmarks to prove it. There's so much to learn, see and do; from traversing the iconic Freedom Trail, taking you across 16 historic sites, to discovering the maritime hub of Charlestown Navy Yard. Boston's compact layout and walkability makes it easy to explore of foot, and that's where Boston's best walking tours come in...

Soak up the culture and learn all about the city's most famous attractions with the assistance of an all-knowing guide who's determined to help you make the most of your time in Boston. If you're more into eating than sightseeing, get to know the city's rich culinary scene with a food tour that will steer you towards the best of the best. And once you’ve finished a tour, keep the fun going by checking out the best museums in Boston or hitting up some of the top bars.

