Where should I eat in Boston? is a question the editor and writers at Time Out Boston get a lot. The best answers take into account the occasion, vibe and even time of year for what you’re looking for—maybe it’s a cozy fireplace or wine bar this fall?

RECOMMENDED: Boston’s best bars

Choosing where you should eat right now is the way we like to look at it, as we compile our list of Boston’s best restaurants each season. From casual choices for seafood, pizza and wine-friendly small plates to occasion-worthy celebrations of seasonal cuisine, each of these places is a draw for its own reason. To compare them is literally apples to oranges sometimes, but we rank it anyway. Comprising restaurants we want to return to again and again, here are 30 best restaurants to book in Boston right now.

Stay in the Loop: Sign up for our free bi-weekly newsletter to get the latest in Boston culture and dining news.