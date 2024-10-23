Subscribe
Somaek food
Photograph: Brian Samuels Photography for Somaek
Photograph: Brian Samuels Photography for Somaek

The best restaurants in Boston you should be booking

Inspired newcomers and familiar favorites populate our ultimate, updated dining guide.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Where should I eat in Boston? is a question the editor and writers at Time Out Boston get a lot. The best answers take into account the occasion, vibe and even time of year for what you’re looking for—maybe it’s a cozy fireplace or wine bar this fall?

 RECOMMENDED: Boston's best bars

Choosing where you should eat right now is the way we like to look at it, as we compile our list of Boston’s best restaurants each season. From casual choices for seafood, pizza and wine-friendly small plates to occasion-worthy celebrations of seasonal cuisine, each of these places is a draw for its own reason. To compare them is literally apples to oranges sometimes, but we rank it anyway. Comprising restaurants we want to return to again and again, here are 30 best restaurants to book in Boston right now. 

Time Out Market Boston

30 best restaurants in Boston right now

1. Comfort Kitchen

  • Global
  • Dorchester
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Comfort Kitchen
Comfort Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Comfort Kitchen/Rita Ferreira

What is it? Chic and soulful in the heart of the city, this Dorchester debut from a group of local industry veterans is one of the most exciting recent openings in Boston.

Why go: Dinner and drinks deliciously shine a light on essential ingredients to BIPOC communities, and the quaint building and patio are historic. A 2023 James Beard Best New Restaurant nominee, Comfort Kitchen also serves a more casual, counter-service menu for breakfast and lunch Thursday-Sunday.

We love: Brown-butter-seared okra with masala-spiced yogurt and plantain chips; jerk-roasted duck confit with rice, beans and Haitin pikliz; Baobab Cocktail, a punchy, free-spirited combination of baobab, ginger, orange and
Nepali Tea Traders white tea.

Book online

2. Sarma

  • Mediterranean
  • Somerville
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Sarma
Sarma
Photograph: Brian Samuels

What is it? Food-focused friend-groups pretty much always want to book this Somerville spot, as shareable new creations appear on the menu frequently. Ten years strong, Sarma entices season after season with vibrant Mediterranean small plates and a wealth of options for vegetarians. 

Why go? Despite a reputation for booking out, Sarma reserves bar seats for walk-ins. If you have to wait, at least you'll be looking forward to one of the most fun dining experiences around. Acclaimed chef-owner Cassie Piuma embarked on her fruitful collaboration with co-owner Ana Sortun at Greater Boston's grande dame for meze, Oleana.

We love: Warm gyro bread with "schmear" like seven-layer hummus or avocado muhummara; cauliflower romanesco with red-hot tahini and a blue cheese-spiked yogurt dip; Persion beef brik (handpie); and the sesame-friend chicken, if it's roving around the dining room. Cocktails are worth exploring too, made with unusual ingredients like prickly pear, Moroccan bitters and chai yogurt. 

Book online
3. Mooncusser

  • Seafood
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Mooncusser
Mooncusser
Photograph: Brian Samuels

What is it? Three stories above the Theater District is this Bay Village spot serving nightly four-course tasting menus by Top Chef alum Carl Dooley.

Why go? One of the more elegant dining experiences in Boston, the food itself its anything but staid. Spicy, vibrant global flavors imbue the seasonal, progressive meal, which typically starts with a parade of raw dishes. A summer menu might see yellowfin tuna sashimi with pickled cherries and ponzu, glazed local fluke with saffron and corn, fior di latte gelato and more.

We love: Mooncusser's more casual ground-level sibling, Moon Bar, offers Dooley's food a la carte along with inspired season cocktails.

Book online

4. o ya

  • Japanese
  • Leather District
  • price 4 of 4
o ya
o ya
Photograph: Gentl and Hyers

What is it? One of Boston's spendiest restaurants, o ya is an experience to savor—not only because it'll cost you nearly $300 just to get in the door.

Why go: The crown-jewel omakase from owners Tim and Nancy Cushman and their team set a new bar for special-event dining when it opened more than 15 years ago. With reverance to Japanese tradition and no-holds-barred imagination, the 20-course parade is a marvel of both flavor and presentation.

We love: That the Cushmans do sushi in more accessible settings, too. Maki rolls and sushi tacos from gogo ya at Time Out Market aren't quite the same, but it's craveable and friendlier on the wallet. 

Book online
5. Mahaniyom

  • Thai
Mahaniyom
Mahaniyom
Photograph: Troy Ali

What is it? Not your typical Thai menu, Mahaniyom is modeled after a type of bar serving street food in the owners’ native country. 

Why go? Though the menu might be more limited than you're used to seeing at Thai restaurants in Boston, every dish is a revelation. Plus, dazzling cocktails combine Asian flavors with classic techniques, as in the signature Mahaniyom Sazerac with Thai tea-infused rye.

We love: Don’t overlook the chalkboard specials (go for the oysters with chili jam and crispy shallots). Beef panang with rich, nutty house-made curry; spicy mushroom salad (plaa hed) and crispy fried chicken skin are some of the most memorable dishes. 

Book online

6. Fox & the Knife

  • Italian
  • South Boston
  • price 3 of 4
Fox & the Knife
Fox & the Knife
Photograph: Courtesy Fox & the Knife/Brian Samuels

What is it? Inspired by her time living and working in Modena, Fox & the Knife is the debut from chef Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard award-winner and Top Chef fan-favorite. (She's also behind the glamorous Bar Volpe.) 

Why go? From breads and pasta to her signature grilled broccoli Caesar, expect innovative, Italian-influenced food. All of the pasta at this modern enoteca is rolled fresh onsite. 

We love: We strongly suggest you get the celebrated pepe e cacio, a reinterpretation of the Roman classic, sprinkled with pink peppercorns and goat butter.

7. Field & Vine

  • Contemporary American
  • Somerville
  • price 2 of 4
Field & Vine
Field & Vine
Photograph: Courtesy Field & Vine/Brian Samuels Photography

What is it? Tucked away from the bustle of Union Square, Field & Vine is kind of like Somerville’s own secret garden. A New American interpretation of farm-sourced fare from chef Andrew Brady and his wine maven wife, Sara Markey, the duo is also behind Camberville spots Junebug and Dear Annie.

Why go? The Scandinavian-esque interior of light wood and foliage is cool and comfortable enough to be a neighborhood go-to that's also occasion-worthy. At the center of this spot, marked by a dramatic web of gnarled vines overhead, there’s an open kitchen that gives guests a front row seat to all of the culinary action.

We love: Chef Brady's liberal use of herbs and rich sauces elevate vegetables to their ultimate form. It's veg-forward but not vegetarian: Seafood and meat are complemented by earthy ingredients.

8. Amar

  • Portuguese
  • Back Bay
Amar
Amar
Photograph: Courtesy Amar

What is it? A new import to Boston, NYC Michelin-starred chef George Mendes is doing modern Portuguese cuisine on the 17th floor of the luxurious Raffles hotel.

Why go? Eponymous with “love” in Portuguese, Amar is devoted to classic dishes Mendes grew up eating, with the chef’s own twist. 

We love: The desserts are sublime, including the made-to-order pão de ló sponge cake, an Iberian egg-yolk sponge cake with smoked cinnamon ice cream. We also love the pekin duck with vibrant sauce poured tableside.

9. Krasi

  • Greek
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
Krasi
Krasi
Photograph: Courtesy Krasi

What is it? A convivial, chic Greek wine bar highlighting off-the-beaten-path meze and fire-grilled souvla, with an unmatched selection of wine worth discovering.

Why go? Krasi lives up to its name (it means "wine") with more than 180 natural, organic bottles from Greece—along with tasting notes that consistently surprise and delight. The cuisine also goes beyond the usual with creative twists on traditional dishes and celebratory spreads you'll want to share. 

We love: House-made breads (the halloumi-stuffed tiropita rolls are a must), zesty charcuterie and spreads like tzaziki mixed tableside, along with a glass of orange wine and a plate of grilled octopus.

Book online

10. Somaek

  • Korean
  • Downtown
Somaek
Somaek
Photograph: Brian Samuels Photography

What is it? Acclaimed chef Jamie Bissonnette takes tips from his mother-in-law, Soon Han, at this authentic Korean spot in Downtown Crossing. 

Why go? The mix-and-match menu of bountiful banchan (side dishes) and shareable plates is a shining example of an underrepresented cuisine in Boston. Polished but casual service meets diners where they're at when it comes to Korean food, helping to navigate potentially unfamiliar words and keeping the plates coming at pace.

We love: Haemul pajeon, a green onion and seafood pancake, has crispy edges just asking to be dipped in savory soy. When it comes to banchan, Napa cabbage kimchi seems like a must—but don't overlook the savory braised burdock root.

Book online
11. Moëca

  • Seafood
  • Porter Sq
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Moëca
Moëca
Photograph: Courtesy Moeca

What is it? With a global perspective on the day’s freshest catch, Moëca is a seafood restaurant in a school of its own.

Why go? This Cambridge spot is teeming with homegrown talent as the latest from the team behind nearby Italian gem, Giulia. The menu is apt to change nightly with hyper-seasonal seafood, vegetable and pasta dishes. Think: crudo adorned with summer herbs and stone fruit, smoked trout potato flatbread and udon noodles with curried mussels.

We love: Don't skip dessert by award-winning pastry chef Renae Connolly. Homemade gelato is a must-order. 

Book online

12. SRV

  • Italian
  • South End
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
SRV
SRV
Photograph: Courtesy SRV/Morgan Ione Yeager

What is it? Boston’s first Venetian-style osteria and wine bar, SRV balances its focus between modern interpretations of cicchetti (small bites), spectacular pastas and risotto and veg-forward plates.
Why go? Located near the corner of Columbus and Mass. Ave., it's a popular option for pre-show crowds and also boasts one of the South End's best outdoor patios.
We love: The fixed-price Arsenale menu, which lets the kitchen guide your table's meal. Ordering it brings out seasonal, shareable stunners one after another without you even having to look at the menu.

Book online
13. Chickadee

  • Mediterranean
  • Seaport District
  • price 3 of 4
Chickadee
Chickadee
Photograph: Courtesy Brian Samuels

What is it? From a chill, fairly remote location on the industrial waterfront, this Seaport spot turns out globally influenced, Mediterranean-esque cuisine and cocktails crafted by a homegrown team of hospitality pros.

Why go? As its name nodding to the Massachusetts state bird may attest, Chickadee is deeply local. Chef John daSilva descends from Sicilian and Portuguese fisherman who emigrated to the area, and he met his business parter, Ted Kilpatrick, training at revered Beacon Hill bistro, No. 9 Park.

We love: daSilva's lobster campanelle with house-made pasta and spicy fra diavolo, slow-roasted porchetta sliced and dressed with a funky-sweet salad of fruit and fish sauce, and the anything-but-humble grilled carrot salad.

Book online

14. Nightshade Noodle Bar

Nightshade Noodle Bar
Nightshade Noodle Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Alyssa Blumstein/Nightshade Noodle Bar

What is it? An oasis in Lynn, where Boston-trained chef Rachel Miller chose to plant her flag for novel Vietnamese-inspired fine dining. Reservations are required for nine-, 14- and 21-course tasting experiences. (Limited five-course spots are also available 5-6pm daily.) 

Why go? Nightshade Noodle Bar is a singular experience absolutely worth the easy excursion to the city north of Boston, where course after course delights and surprises in playful ways. 

We love: Chef Miller steers the course, but we hope you're served the frothy, vanilla-laced lobster glacé, claypot caramelized foie gras, and grilled coconut sticky rice pops topped with fresh uni and caviar. 

Book online
15. Spoke Wine Bar

  • Wine bars
  • Somerville
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Spoke Wine Bar
Spoke Wine Bar
Photograph: Katie Noble

What is it? An intimate restaurant in Davis Square with a menu of small plates showcasing local and seasonal ingredients with simple yet inventive preparations.

Why go: Co-chefs Paul Butler and Kelcey Rusch collaborate to create things we wouldn't even dream of, like savory sunchoke donuts dusted with powdered leeks; and griddled chickpea tempeh with maple-vinegar (think: vegan-friendly chicken tenders with honey mustard). 

We love: The diverse and thoughtful wine list and balanced and nuanced cocktails that complement the dining experience at Spoke.

16. Myers + Chang

  • Pan-Asian
  • South End
  • price 3 of 4
Myers + Chang
Myers + Chang
Photograph: Courtesy Myers + Chang

What is it? A modern-day classic in Boston, Myers + Chang serves a fun mix of Chinese, Taiwanese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes from James Beard Award winning chef-owner Joanne Chang.

Why go? The snug, convivial spot is excellent for a fun night out—especially on Mondays and Tuesdays when a "great date night" meal is priced for two to share.

We love: Menu highlights include fall-off-the-bone tea-smoked spare ribs, Mama Chang's pork and chive dumplings, and Taiwanese-style cool dan dan noodles with peanut-sesame dressing, cucumber and cilantro.

Book online
17. Toro

  • Spanish
  • South End
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Toro
Toro
Photograph: Courtesy Toro/Noah Fecks

What is it? For all its dynamism, Ken Oringer's Spanish tapas restaurant remains unchanged in one respect, nearly two decades after opening: Toro is a consistently fun and delicious South End dining experience. 

Why go? The cozy, industrial eatery is as jam-packed as ever—but the hidden backyard patio feels like one of the South End's best kept secrets.

We love: Day-one staples like the quince-glazed smoked duck drumsticks, gambas al ajillo (griddled garlicky shrimp) and maíz asado (zesty, saucy grilled corn) are still Boston's best Barcelona-style bites. Order a glass of Spanish vermouth from the impressive selection and pick your pintxos.

Book online

18. Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

  • French
  • Jamaica Plain
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

What is it? An eclectic collective founded by classically trained chefs Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica serves inspired takes on global bistro cuisine, accented by house-made hot sauces and other fermentations.

Why go? This James Beard award-nominated restaurant suits Jamaica Plain, the funky neighborhood where you'll find Brassica Kitchen at the end of the Orange Line.

We love: Don't miss the signature B.K. fried chicken—but don't fill up on it, either. The ever-changing menu of seafood crudo, rice and noodle dishes, vegetables, grilled meats and more is unpredictable but reliably exhilarating. Opt for the priced-per-person "ride" to taste the best of the best. 

Book online
19. Oleana

  • Inman Sq
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Oleana
Oleana
Photograph: Elan Fleisher

What is it? The Boston area's grande dame of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, opened in Cambridge in 2001 by the incomparable and award-winning chef Ana Sortun.

Why go? The meze menu offers perfectly spiced options for all palates (including plenty of vegetarian-friendly offerings), from feta kataifi to Vermont quail kebabs. Oleana also boasts one of the dreamiest outdoor dining gardens in the area.

We love: Save room for homemade ice cream, pistachio and cardamom baklava or the showstopping Baked Alaska for the table. Executive pastry chef and co-owner Maura Kilpatrick is a decorated star in her own right.

Book online

20. Pammy’s

  • Italian
  • Harvard Sq
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Pammy's
Pammy’s
Photograph: Natasha Moustache

What is it? Inventive, Italian-inspired New American cuisine and cool cocktails, situated between Central and Harvard squares.

Why go? Pick your own adventure at Pammy's, where composed crudo, vegetable dishes, pastas and proteins pull from Asian and African pantries of ingredients and are all  beautifully presented.

We love: Snagging a seat and a spritz at the marble bar, where you can order a la carte (rather than committing to a reservation and a three-course prix-fixe in the dining room).

Book online
21. Select Oyster Bar

  • Seafood
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Select Oyster Bar
Select Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Select Oyster Bar

What is it? Inside a luxuriously updated Back Bay townhouse, this petite raw bar and restaurant from chef-partner Michael Serpa excels at occasion-worthy seafood.

Why go? Formerly chef of the North End's iconic Neptune Oyster, Serpa takes cues from across the Mediterranean to enhance local catch. He also picks the wines that complement the experience.

We love: The chef's deft takes on crudo (try the silky Faroe Islands salmon with pistachio oil and togarashi), and the "taverna style" whole-roasted sea bream for the table. Bonus points for the wine list, which usually includes orange wines and a seafood-friendly sparkling rosé. 

Book online

22. Tony & Elaine’s

  • Italian
  • North End
Tony & Elaine's
Tony & Elaine’s
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Justin P.

What is it? A retro red sauce joint in the North End, from second-generation neighborhood restarateur Nick Frattaroli (Ward 8, Farmacia).

Why go? The menu may read familiar: chicken parmesan, spaghetti Bolognese, lobster ravioli. But Tony & Elaine's executes this nostalgic fare with utmost care, crafting pastas onsite and heaping plates with high-quality ingredients.

We love: The trio of homemade cannoli for dessert.

Book online
23. Grace by Nia

  • Soul and southern American
  • Seaport District
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Grace by Nia
Grace by Nia
Photograph: Courtesy Robin Winchell for Grace by Nia

What is it? Brainchild of Roxbury-born restaurateur Nia Grace of Darryl's Bar & Kitchen, this clubstaurant is a collaboration with nightlife empresarios Big Night Entertainment (of Big Night Live and the Grand fame).

Why go? Featuring live music Wednesday through Sunday, flashy cocktails and a delicious menu of reimagined Southern comfort food, it makes for a special night out with friends or a date. 

We love: "Sweet heat" chicken wings tossed in gochujang-honey syrup, oxtail grits, and the carrot-cake chicken and waffle. Espresso martini lovers, don't miss the Black Gold.

Book online

24. Woods Hill Pier 4

  • American creative
  • Seaport District
  • price 4 of 4
Woods Hill Pier 4
Woods Hill Pier 4
Photograph: Courtesy Woods Hill Pier 4

What is it? True farm-to-table dining on the Seaport waterfront. Owner Kristin Canty also owns the Farm at Woods Hill in New Hampshire. Executive chef Charlie Foster bridges the businesses with modern, seasonal creations like pork belly raised on Woods Hill Farm and served with smashed cucumber, cherries and salsa macha.

Why go? In a new building on the site of a historic Boston restaurant, it's a contemporary homage to what's so great about dining out in Boston. 

We love: Brunch here. A shellfish platter and the lobster popover on the waterfront patio really can't be beat.

 

Book online
25. Celeste

  • Peruvian
  • Somerville
  • price 3 of 4
Celeste
Celeste
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/JuanMa C.

What is it? Authentic and bright Peruvian fare in the heart of Union Square.

Why go? Many spots go for social dining these days, but hip, lively, no-reservations Celeste truly shines as dish after dish of seafood-y, pepper-y, potato-y pleasure comes from the open kitchen.

We love: Fruity shrimp ceviche, beefy lomo saltado, and inventive drinks from the bar stocked with mezcal and pisco.

26. Puritan Oyster Bar

  • Seafood
  • Inman Sq
Puritan Oyster Bar
Puritan Oyster Bar
Courtesy: Puritan Oyster Bar

What is it? One of Cambridge's top restaurant groups, chef Will Gilson added this sliver of a seafood spot next door to his flagship Puritan & Co. in early 2023.

Why go? Casual enough for an after-work drink yet sophistocated enough to impress a work colleague or picky in-law, Puritan Oyster Bar is a choose-your-own-adventure experience of easy-going seafood snacks and feast-worthy dishes.

We love: The ice-cold freezer martini and a tower of shellfish. 

Book online
27. Nautilus Pier 4

  • Seaport District
Nautilus Pier 4
Nautilus Pier 4
Photograph: Georgie Morley

What is it? A piece of the Grey Lady on the mainland. Nantucket favorite the Nautilus exports a stylish, citified version of its Asian- and Latin-inspired seafood spot to the Boston Seaport. 

Why go? This restaurant means business when it comes to big flavors across the selection of shareable plates and seasonal cocktails. Going above and beyond the typical wine list, this spot earns extra kudos for its impressive sake selection. 

We love: Bring your friends and go in on the whole-roasted peking duck with DIY steamed buns. 

Buy ticket

28. Brewer's Fork

  • Charlestown
Brewer's Fork
Brewer's Fork
Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

What is it? An all-day kind of place in Charlestown with a menu built around wood-fired pizza, savory roasted vegetables, ice-cold local oysters and the one of best selections of craft beer in Boston. Weekend brunch brings out creative additions like a wood-fired frittata, decadently topped waffles, and house-made sausages.

Why go? The no-reservations spot is family-friendly with ample outdoor seating. It’s also a picturesque walk in either direction to the Freedom Trail and historic sites like the warship “Old Ironsides” docked in the harborside Navy Yard, and the Bunker Hill Monument.

We love: The daily dressed oysters, wood-roasted meatballs and the Killa B pizza, topped with Genoa salami and local hot honey. 

29. haley.henry

  • Wine bars
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
haley.henry
haley.henry
Photograph: Jon Pack

What is it? A wine bar in Downtown Crossing with a minimal menu of seafood delicacies and fun-to-eat options like watermelon gazpacho, fancy toasts and inspired salads. Tinned fish and charcuterie set the stage for unique wines.

Why go? Small producers, especially female winemakers, are the stars of this menu, from Boston hospitality veteran Haley Fortier (Nathalie).

We love: If you’re not familiar with natural wines, the friendly staff is willing to help. Sample from the list of wines by the glass, or—if you commit to two glasses—they’ll open any available bottle for you.  

30. Shojo

  • Pan-Asian
  • Chinatown
  • price 3 of 4
Shojo
Shojo
Photograph: Jill LeGrow

What is it? Shojo remixed the formula of a successful Chinatown restaurant when it debuted in 2012, complete with hip-hop beats and anime art. Boston's first Asian-fusion small-plates and cocktail bar (really!), it's expanded with a Central Square location as well.

Why go? Second-gen Chinatown restarateur Brian Moy knows craveable flavors, in creative cocktails as well as shareable signature dishes like Wu-Tang Tiger Style Ribs (hoisin-Thai barbecue with peanuts and lime) and “Shadowless” duck-fat fries (drenched in mapo tofu and kimcheese).

We love: The Shojonator, part-burger, part-bao (served in a house-steamed sesame bun) that's topped with bacon, fried shallots and kimcheese.

Book online
Show moreLoading animation

Local chefs, restaurants and concepts we love so much that we welcomed them into Time Out Market

1. anoush’ella

  • Mediterranean
  • South End
  • price 1 of 4
anoush'ella
anoush’ella
Photograph: Courtesy anoush'ella

A colorful mix of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes are served throughout the day, catering to South End residents in search of a quick, healthy meal. Warm, thin flatbreads are used to scoop up flavorful dips and spreads made from local, organic ingredients. A customizable menu ensures customers can combine whichever flavors they like. Salads and grain bowls delight the medical professionals who pop in for a healthy meal.

2. Taqueria El Barrio

  • Fenway/Kenmore
Taqueria El Barrio
Taqueria El Barrio
Photograph: Alex Sáenz

Spice up your meal with authentic Mexican flavors from Servio Garcia and chef Alex Sáenz. Taqueria el Barrio delights area foodies with fine flour tortillas made in-house, gourmet nachos, glorious quesadillas and addictive tacos, filled with savory, flavorful, lovingly-prepared meats—good luck choosing between asada, pastor, carnitas or birria—and even spicy vegan chorizo.

Order online
3. Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood

  • Sandwich shops
  • Back Bay
  • price 2 of 4
Cusser's Roast Beef & Seafood
Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood
Photograph: Brian Samuels

Cusser’s is a tiny takeout operation from the folks behind Mooncusser—so it's an ever-so-slightly upscale version of a classic North Shore seafood hut. Roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls emerge from the street-level takeout window. Other treats on offer may include beer-battered fish and chips, burgers, fish tacos and more.

4. Union Square Donuts

  • Bakeries
  • Somerville
  • price 1 of 4
Union Square Donuts
Union Square Donuts
Courtesy

Just follow the crowds and the aroma of fried dough. The uber-popular bakery has made waves from day one, turning out inimitable flavors like maple bacon, berry pistachio and sea salt bourbon caramel. Having grown into a larger space, Union Square Donuts has evolved to serve even more quick-to-sell-out options, including donut holes and vegan versions.

5. A&B Burgers

  • Hamburgers
  • Fenway/Kenmore
  • price 2 of 4
A&B Burgers
A&B Burgers
Photograph: Courtesy A&B Burgers

A&B Burgers is known for serving handhelds that are heads above the rest. Owner Tom Holland, a veteran of fine dining, first opened this burger joint back in 2013 in Beverly, Massachusetts, where it continues to craft supreme patties of all kinds. Whether you’re a traditionalist who wants a beefy beast loaded with the classics or a modern connoisseur who prefers to flirt with more contemporary toppings, this spot will satisfy all of your burger cravings.

Order online
Show moreLoading animation

Best restaurants in Boston by cuisine

