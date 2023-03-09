St. Patrick’s Day is kind of like Boston's turn to shine. With much of our city sharing Irish heritage, we love to flaunt our Eire pride just about any day of the year—as demonstrated by our highly frequented Irish pubs—so naturally, we like to go all out for St. Paddy's. While South Boston's annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is the undisputed highlight in these parts, there's a wealth of other events surrounding March 17, from festivals and races to concerts and cultural tours. Prep for the festivities at one of the best beer bars in Boston and plan ahead for the next day with our guide to the best brunch spots in Boston. Just remember: It's a marathon, not a sprint.

