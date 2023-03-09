Boston
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best St. Patrick’s Day 2023 events in Boston

From Irish pub shenanigans to the parade in Southie, here's how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023

JQ Louise
Katie McAleer
Edited by
JQ Louise
Written by
Katie McAleer
St. Patrick’s Day is kind of like Boston's turn to shine. With much of our city sharing Irish heritage, we love to flaunt our Eire pride just about any day of the year—as demonstrated by our highly frequented Irish pubs—so naturally, we like to go all out for St. Paddy's. While South Boston's annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is the undisputed highlight in these parts, there's a wealth of other events surrounding March 17, from festivals and races to concerts and cultural tours. Prep for the festivities at one of the best beer bars in Boston and plan ahead for the next day with our guide to the best brunch spots in Boston. Just remember: It's a marathon, not a sprint. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Best St. Patrick’s Day events in Boston

Head to Southie for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Photograph: Courtesy GBCVB

1. Head to Southie for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Things to do

This annual parade will hit the streets of South Boston once more. Massive crowds, day drinking and Irish-American history will all be on full display. If you don't have a friend who lives on the route and can provide refuge (and beverage) as the floats pass by, you can always watch the spectacle from the hills of Medal of Honor Park. It’s the perfect start to a day of bar-hopping and celebrating our city's rich Irish heritage.

Read more
St. Patrick's Day Kick-Off Party at Dorchester Brewing Company
Dorchester Brewing Company

2. St. Patrick's Day Kick-Off Party at Dorchester Brewing Company

  • Bars
  • Breweries

Get the week of St. Patrick’s Day started as was always intended with beer! Join Dorchester Brewing Company March 11 from 11:30am-11pm, there will be live music by the Savin Hillbillies on the roof deck and performances by Jimmy Foley. There will be plenty of snacks and drinks including, slushies. Enjoy green beer or a Special Dry Irish Stout collab on nitro. Get all the details here.

Read more
St. Patrick's Day Parade Pre-Party
SoWa Boston

4. St. Patrick's Day Parade Pre-Party

  • Things to do

Head to the SoWa Power Station on Sunday March 19 from 9am-1pm for a parade pre-party. Just a 10 minute walk from the Southie Saint Patrick’s Day parade route, SoWa is throwing a free pre-party this year. Join Sam Adams, Angry Orchard and Bailey’s Irish Cream for drinks, lawn games and live Irish music. There will be food trucks on site, get all the details here.

Read more
Walk the Irish Heritage Trail
Photograph: Courtesy Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism

5. Walk the Irish Heritage Trail

For a better understanding of Boston’s Irish roots, take this self-guided, three-mile walk through 20 historically significant sites around town. The tour highlights the contributions of local Irish-Americans both famous (JFK) and infamous (James Curley, Boston’s longtime mayor and the inspiration for The Last Hurrah). If you have time, you can also make a point to visit some or all of the 50 Irish landmarks scattered throughout the state; Boston’s visitor centers offer a handy map.

Listen to live music (and drink) at an Irish pub
Photograph: Courtesy The Banshee

6. Listen to live music (and drink) at an Irish pub

  • Bars
  • Pubs

In our city, there’s no shortage of Irish pubs just prime for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Whether you’re looking for some shenanigans on the day itself or the weekend after, these spots will be packed and pouring pint after pint after pint. As expected with any real pub experience, these bars will also be filled with traditional live music, providing ample entertainment besides just drinking. Keep in mind that some of these places require patrons to purchase tickets beforehand, so be sure to check and snag a spot ahead of time. (And if you’re headed to a place that’s letting admission be a free for all, be prepared to show up at the door super early, otherwise you’ll have to endure an almost impossible wait to get in). 

Read more
