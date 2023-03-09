St Patrick’s Day Parade Boston 2023: Date, Time, Route

Time Out says

Boston is basically the capital of Irish America... and Southie is the Irish capital of Boston. Thousands of people throw on anything green and head down to South Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s each year. The day kicks off with a time-honored “St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast”, where politicians sing Irish drinking songs, recite limericks and roast their opponents. This local ritual sets the stage for one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the U.S., complete with floats, marching bagpipers and of course lots of politicians, many of whom actually have Irish blood in their veins. Pubs along the route and throughout Boston overflow with merrymakers and holligans all day long—so be prepared. Be sure to check out our list of other St. Patrick’s Day Events in Boston, keep our list of the best Irish pubs in Boston handy and peruse our list of the best burgers in Boston for a place to soak up everything up when the night comes to an end.

When is the St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Sunday, March 19, 2022 at 1pm.

Where is the St. Patrick's Day Parade?

The parade takes place in South Boston. It starts at West Broadway and Dorchester Ave, continues along West Broadway to East Broadway, then turns and heads back west, ending on Dorchester Ave.

Other tips

*Will it be cold or warm? It's always a crapshoot. Wear layers and don’t forget your green!

*Alcohol is not allowed along the route. Keep it at the bars or your house parties. Policing is strick on this, no open containers or alcohol of any sort outside.

*Take the T. With multiple street closures, trying to drive and park anywhere near the route will only lead to frustration.