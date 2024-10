Burgers are never a bad idea. There's such beauty in a simple, ground beef patty poised between two buns—and its versatility means that it can serve as a quick grab-and-go lunch, be enjoyed with a glass of good wine at a gourmet dinner or cap off your late night before you head home from the bar. We’ve found the best classic and inventive burgers across Boston, and the one thing they all have in common is that they’re all juicy and delicious. Looking to get your hands on more local, hand-held specialties? Check out the best lobster rolls in Boston, the best sandwiches in Boston and the best tacos in Boston.

