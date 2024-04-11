Boston
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
boston airbnbs
Airbnb

The 11 best waterfront Airbnbs near Boston for every style and budget

From lakefront cabins to beachfront cottages, these waterfront Airbnbs near Boston are perfect for your next summer vacation

Written by
Eric Grossman
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
,
Alys Lloyd
&
Talia Stanton
Advertising

Looking to make a splash in Boston and its surroundings? While winter might give you the shivers, the summer months in Massachusetts are pure bliss. Think historic streets buzzing with energy, lush parks, and a vibrant coastal scene. Seriously, what’s not to love? 

Now, imagine enjoying this experience with a waterfront stay. Whether you want to be in the heart of Boston, sipping coffee with a view, or crave the tranquility of something a little more remote, like Cape Cod or Nantucket, a waterfront vacation home is your ticket to the ultimate summer escape.

To make your stay not just good but incredible, we've rounded up the best waterfront Airbnbs near Boston. From quaint lakefront cottages to sleek apartments boasting harbor views, Airbnb's got your waterfront dreams covered. What are you waiting for? Toss in your swimsuits, grab your water gear, and dive into these waterfront Airbnb properties.

RECOMMENDED:

🇺🇸 Read our full Boston travel guide for travel inspo, vacation ideas, and more
☀️ Check out the best weekend getaways from Boston
🚶‍♀️ Discover the best things to do in Boston this weekend
🔥 Explore the best cozy Airbnb cabins near Boston
🌲 Find the best secluded Airbnbs near Boston

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best waterfront Airbnbs near Boston

A waterfront retreat in Winthrop, MA
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. A waterfront retreat in Winthrop, MA

This spot truly offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy breathtaking sea views while remaining just a short drive away from downtown Boston. Catch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, meander through Boston Common, or unwind at Yirrel Beach – the choice is entirely yours. And, if the idea of leaving the Airbnb doesn't quite appeal, no worries; kick back on the property’s deck and soak in the ocean views. After a busy day, cozy up in front of the fireplace and dive into a movie on the Smart TV. Our top pick? It’s got to be The Departed (which is set in Boston by the way).

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: A peaceful retreat that's still within arm's reach of the city center.
Location perks: All of Boston’s top attractions are at your fingertips, including Boston Common, the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums, Fenway Park, and Quincy Market.
Budget range: A reasonably priced option for two.

Book now
A family-sized oceanfront home in Scituate, MA
Airbnb

2. A family-sized oceanfront home in Scituate, MA

Nestled on the serene Third Cliff, this oceanfront gem is a gateway to easy beach access, local golf courses, delicious restaurants, shops, and more. Picture waking up to the soothing sounds of waves before strolling down to the sandy beaches and tidal pools right at your doorstep. Inside the house, you’ll find an open-concept dining area, and a cozy living room. And let's not forget the ocean-facing porch that serves up breathtaking 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Beds? Five bedrooms. Sleeps up to ten people.
The space: The hosts here have thought of everything. They've even included two kayaks for exploring the coastline, a gas grill for delicious seaside barbecues, and a seven-person hot tub that overlooks the ocean.
Location perks: The ultimate New England coastal escape. Think ocean views, a tight-knit community, and easy access to history and outdoor adventures. 
Budget range: It’s not exactly pocket change, but, when split between ten people, it's definitely a more reasonable choice.

Book now
Advertising
A two-bedroom apartment in Revere, MA
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. A two-bedroom apartment in Revere, MA

Enjoy a comfortable stay at this newly renovated two-bedroom apartment, located just outside Boston. With 180-degree ocean views, this cozy home lets you soak up the coastal vibe, thanks to easy beach access right across the street. After a day at the beach or exploring the city center, you'll return to a well-appointed space featuring two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, an inviting living room, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, and the added convenience of a washer and dryer.

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: The perfect spot to live out your coastal grandmother dreams.
Location perks: You’re a convenient 10-15 minute stroll to the subway, granting you quick access to Boston's hotspots like the Aquarium, the North End, and TD Garden.
Budget range: A great option for couples or small families.

Book now
A cute beach house in Falmouth, MA
Airbnb

4. A cute beach house in Falmouth, MA

Get ready to experience everything Cape Cod has to offer with a stay in this inviting cottage. Whether you’re taking a quick five-minute stroll over to Bristol Beach, where Vineyard Sound and Martha's Vineyard create a picturesque backdrop, or venturing a bit further to the scenic Falmouth Heights Beach, you’ll never find yourself short of things to do during your vacation here. Inside, the cottage is all about easy-breezy living, with perks like an outdoor shower (a beach essential), a fully loaded kitchen, a washer and dryer, a flat-screen TV with Roku for your lazy evenings, and a chill outdoor deck.

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to five guests.
The space: Start your day right by catching the sunrise from the back deck with a cup of coffee in hand.
Location perks: When you're ready for some adventure, hop aboard the Island Queen Ferry for a Martha's Vineyard day trip, rent bikes for island exploration, and for the brave at heart, take the leap off the famous Jaws bridge.
Budget range: A moderately priced stay in a popular location.

Book now
Advertising
A modern studio apartment in East Boston, MA
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. A modern studio apartment in East Boston, MA

Located just a stone's throw from Boston Harbor, this studio apartment is your ideal base for exploring the city. The apartment itself is designed for ease and convenience with a fully loaded kitchen, a ridiculously comfortable double bed, and a handy washer/dryer. The building then takes it up a notch, treating you to luxury amenities including a fitness center, indoor pool, resident clubroom, and a business center. So, whether you're whipping up culinary delights, lounging in the living room with expansive windows, or pumping iron in the gym, your East Boston vacation promises to be unforgettable.

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to three guests. 
The space: Small but mighty.
Location perks: You're mere steps away from the Waterfront, Restaurants, and Maverick Station on the T.
Budget range: Expect to dig a bit deeper into your pockets for the top-notch amenities and prime spot.

Book now
A luxury home on the water in Quincy, MA
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. A luxury home on the water in Quincy, MA

There's a certain magic to this waterfront Airbnb in Quincy that hits you the moment you walk through the door. It's not just a place; it's the right place. You’ll have three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a custom-made kitchen to call your own. There's even a private yoga studio, perfect for stretching out after a busy day on the beach. For those struggling with work emails that just won't quit, there’s a decent-sized office at your service. But the real showstopper? We have to say the double doors that lead from your master suite to a balcony overlooking the ocean. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to eight guests.
The space: An open-plan home with cathedral ceilings and views that sweep you away.
Location perks: Enjoy a stay in Quincy, a serene residential neighborhood that attracts outdoor lovers with hiking and biking trails galore. Plus, you're just a 50-minute drive from Boston. 
Budget range: This one's on the pricier side, but if you opt for a weeklong stay, you might snag a sweet discount.

Book now
Advertising
A two-bedroom home in South Freeport, ME
Airbnb

7. A two-bedroom home in South Freeport, ME

Enjoy a peaceful stay in this charming home on Casco Bay, just steps away from a small, tranquil beach. Nestled on a point, the house boasts picture windows on all three sides, treating you to water views at every turn. Whether you're lounging inside, chilling on the deck, or unwinding in an Adirondack chair on the grass, relaxation is the only vibe here. There’s even a sauna in the basement – talk about Zen. When you’re ready to venture out and about, you're a short 16 miles away from the Old Port & downtown Portland and just 6 miles from Wolfe's Neck State Park. 

Bedrooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to four guests. 
The space: Mid-century decor meets modern comforts.
Location perks? Feeling adventurous? Pack up and hit the road for a 2 1/2-hour drive to Acadia National Park. 
Budget range: A reasonably priced option, perfect for families. tailor-made for families seeking that perfect blend of peace and coastal charm.

Book now
A modern yacht docked in Boston, MA
Airbnb

8. A modern yacht docked in Boston, MA

With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge area, and outdoor seating all neatly tucked onboard, this stylish yacht is living proof that 'good things come in small packages.' Enjoy easy access to Boston gems like the North End, USS Constitution, and Bunker Hill during the day before returning to the boat for a sunset cocktail with the Boston skyline as your backdrop. When the stars appear, settle into your snug quarters where gentle waves will lull you to sleep. This is luxury living at its finest – cheers to that. 

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to six guests.
The space: Compact and chic, the perfect way to experience Boston anchored near Charlestown. Ideal for short stays.
Location perks: Explore Bunker Hill or the North End (both a leisurely stroll away) before returning to the boat for a relaxing evening on the water.
Budget range: A unique experience with a price tag that matches its one-of-a-kind charm. 

Book now
Advertising
A lakeside cottage in Wrentham, MA
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. A lakeside cottage in Wrentham, MA

Situated on Lake Pearl, this welcoming cottage is the ultimate pick for friends or families looking to soak up the summer vibes in Massachusetts. With a spacious outdoor deck and yard, a full kitchen, three bedrooms, and a comfy lounge area, this property is the ultimate spot to kick back and relax. If, by some miracle, you can tear yourself away from the lake (which, by the way, is at the end of the road), Gillette Stadium is just a ten-minute hop away. So, throw on your jersey and get ready to cheer the Patriots to glory.

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to six guests.
The space: Pine interiors galore, bringing that rustic charm to life.
Location perks: The perfect base to explore everything the Massachusetts coast offers, from Boston (just 35 minutes away) to Cape Cod (45 minutes away)
Budget range: A wallet-friendly option for budget-conscious travelers.

Book now
A coastal retreat in Winthrop, MA
Airbnb

10. A coastal retreat in Winthrop, MA

The beach house of your dreams? We may have found it in this Boston Airbnb in Winthrop. Live out your ideal vacation in this stunning home sat right on the shore. There's sun streaming in from all angles during summer – almost beckoning you to the beach. And when you're not frolicking around in the sand, you can put your feet up on the comfy sofa or outside by the fireplace. Scenic views, arcade games and beach essentials are just some of the other perks. 

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to five guests. 
The space: Home away from home. 
Location perks: You can almost smell the sea air from the front porch – being just 20 steps from the beach. 
Budget range: One to reserve for that big summer vacay. 

Book now
Advertising
A chic houseboat in the North End
Airbnb

11. A chic houseboat in the North End

Take to the water for a couples getaway on this charming houseboat – promising peace and tranquility all round. Socialise on the sundeck overlooking the water, get rocked to sleep by the waves and relax on the sofa in the comfort of your own compact floating home. 

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: Leave dry land behind for a unique summer experience. 
Location perks: How many people can say they've vacationed on a boat. 
Budget range: One to save up for. 

Book now

More getaway ideas

Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.