1. A waterfront retreat in Winthrop, MA
This spot truly offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy breathtaking sea views while remaining just a short drive away from downtown Boston. Catch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, meander through Boston Common, or unwind at Yirrel Beach – the choice is entirely yours. And, if the idea of leaving the Airbnb doesn't quite appeal, no worries; kick back on the property’s deck and soak in the ocean views. After a busy day, cozy up in front of the fireplace and dive into a movie on the Smart TV. Our top pick? It’s got to be The Departed (which is set in Boston by the way).
Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: A peaceful retreat that's still within arm's reach of the city center.
Location perks: All of Boston’s top attractions are at your fingertips, including Boston Common, the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums, Fenway Park, and Quincy Market.
Budget range: A reasonably priced option for two.