From lakefront cabins to beachfront cottages, these waterfront Airbnbs near Boston are perfect for your next summer vacation

Looking to make a splash in Boston and its surroundings? While winter might give you the shivers, the summer months in Massachusetts are pure bliss. Think historic streets buzzing with energy, lush parks, and a vibrant coastal scene. Seriously, what’s not to love?

Now, imagine enjoying this experience with a waterfront stay. Whether you want to be in the heart of Boston, sipping coffee with a view, or crave the tranquility of something a little more remote, like Cape Cod or Nantucket, a waterfront vacation home is your ticket to the ultimate summer escape.

To make your stay not just good but incredible, we've rounded up the best waterfront Airbnbs near Boston. From quaint lakefront cottages to sleek apartments boasting harbor views, Airbnb's got your waterfront dreams covered. What are you waiting for? Toss in your swimsuits, grab your water gear, and dive into these waterfront Airbnb properties.

RECOMMENDED:

🇺🇸 Read our full Boston travel guide for travel inspo, vacation ideas, and more

☀️ Check out the best weekend getaways from Boston

🚶‍♀️ Discover the best things to do in Boston this weekend

🔥 Explore the best cozy Airbnb cabins near Boston

🌲 Find the best secluded Airbnbs near Boston

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.