11 free things to do on President's Day in Chicago

President's Day is more than your typical day off from work or school. For most of us, it’s the last day off from work or school for more than three months. The next federal holiday isn't until Memorial Day on May 29, which means you’d be wise to make the most of your President's Day vacation. The good news is that there are plenty of things to do in Chicago on February 20 and much of what’s on tap won’t break your bank. Here’s our list of the best things to do this President's Day for free.

1. Blast off at Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium is opening its doors to Illinois residents free of charge this President's Day. You’ll have a freaking awesome time learning about galaxies, stars and blackholes. Plus, you’ll sound super smart when you share your space knowledge with coworkers. (Adler Planetarium, 1300 S Lake Shore Drive, 9:30am–4pm.)

2. Learn about Chicago’s history

Chicago is the crossroads of America, and the Chicago History Museum is inviting Illinois residents to come in and learn all about our great city without paying a penny. What better way to spend President's Day than by learning all about Abraham Lincoln’s Chicago or exploring the many other facets of the city's unique history? (Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St, 9:30am–4:30pm.)

3. Spend the day at Maggie Daley Park

Talk a walk through one of Chicago’s newest public parks on President's Day. Maggie Daley Park features tennis courts, an ice skating rink, picnic areas and Grant Park’s first playground, making it a wonderful destination for a family trip downtown. (Maggie Daley Park, 337 E Randolph St, Chicago, 6am–11pm.)

4. Visit the Field Museum

From native cultures to an ever-evolving planet, the Field Museum brings natural history to life with an award-winning selection of fun and informative exhibits. With free admission for Illinois residents throughout the month of February, take advantage of your day off and take the museum up on their offer. (The Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Drive, 9am–5pm.)

5. Protest 45

Spend President's Day making a difference by protesting the policies and actions of Donald Trump’s administration outside of Trump Tower at the Not My President's Day Rally. This rally is being held in conjunction with partner demonstrations taking place throughout the country. (Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, 401 N Wabash Ave, noon–4pm.)

6. Tell a story

Before you head back to work on Tuesday, get something off your chest during this storytelling open mic. Just show up, sign up and sound off for seven minutes with any story you like. (CityGrounds, 507 W Dickens Ave, 6:30pm.)

7. Monkey around at Lincoln Park Zoo

The zoo is always free, but that’s no excuse not to visit this wonderful animal collective on President's Day. And with temperatures on the constant uptick, chances are you’re in for a beautiful afternoon. (Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, 10am–4:30pm.)

8. See spring flowers at Lincoln Park Conservatory

Spring is still more than a few weeks away, but you can experience the uplifting nature of a spring day at the Lincoln Park Conservatory. This year’s spring flower show features kites and sculptures by Chicago artist Michael F. Thompson. (Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N Stockton Drive, 9am–5pm.)

9. Walk through a baseball garden

Celebrate Chicago baseball while you look at beautiful flowers. The Garfield Park Conservatory's show house incorporates icons of Wrigley Field into its annual spring flowering extravaganza. (Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave, 9am–5pm.)

10. See what's in bloom at the Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden offers free admission every day of the year, and President's Day is no exception. Take a winter stroll through the garden, and see all the evergreens and ornamental grasses in bloom. (Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, 8am–5pm.)

11. Make it the Best Night Ever

It may be late in the day, but that doesn’t mean you have to call it a night. Squeeze the last bit of joy from your Monday off at the GMan during its weekly stand-up comedy show, Best Night Ever. (Gingerman Tavern, 3740 N Clark St, 8pm. 21 and up)

