17 types of roommates you'll have when you live in Chicago

Between finding a place that isn't a complete dump and making sure you're in the the right neighborhood for you, moving to Chicago is probably one of the more stressful things you'll do in your lifetime. And because Chicago is one of the most expensive rental markets in the country, chances are you'll need a roommate to turn your dream of moving out of your parents' basement into a reality. That dream can quickly turn into a nightmare if the person you choose turns out to be a slob or one of those people who needs to blast Bassnectar during their morning routine. So if you're feeling a little funky about your next bunky, check out our list of roommates you'll have in Chicago.

1. The one who commandeers the living room every Monday night for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette watch parties

2. The one who leaves dried-up, uncovered leftovers in the fridge for weeks on end

3. The one who has a friend with a boat in Belmont Harbor

4. The one whose boyfriend or girlfriend moves in without ever actually talking it over

5. The one who sets the thermostat to "arctic" regardless of the weather

6. The one who sells drugs out of the living room

7. The one who drinks all your good local beers and leaves behind all the cheap crap they bought

8. The one who gets blackout drunk and walks around menacingly with a knife

9. The one who thinks putting the trash out on the back stairs is the same as taking it down three flights to the dumpster

10. The one who invites the crazy neighbor over to drink on a Wednesday night

11. The one who thinks it's cool to blast EDM at 7am

12. The one who brings a new "friend" home after closing down the Hangge-Uppe

13. The one who binge watches crime TV in the living room

14. The one who tries all their bad jokes on you before taking them to improv class

15. The one who moves in telling you that they keep things "really clean"

16. The one who thinks it's okay to have their parents out from the suburbs unannounced

17. The one who still won't make eye contact after 10 months of living together

