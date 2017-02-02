28 events celebrating Black History Month in Chicago

From film screenings and lectures to all-out cultural celebrations, a variety of unique and inspiring Black History Month events are taking place throughout the city of Chicago this month. Many of the city's well-known cultural institutions will take part in the celebration of African American heritage, with events taking place almost every day in the month of February. Find a way to celebrate with the help of our comprehensive list of Black History Month events in Chicago.

Feb 2 | Seed Saving with Naomi Davis

The Chicago Public Library kicks off a comprehensive schedule of Black History Month events with this lecture by Naomi Davis, an attorney and activist who founded the environmental organization Blacks in Green. (Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S State St, 6–7:30pm)

Feb 3 | First Friday's Black History Month Edition at The Promentory

Socialize and network with premiere professionals in Chicago, featuring music by Jay Illa and DJ Vince Adams. (The Promontory, 5311 S Lake Park Ave, 10pm. $20. 21+)

Feb 4 | Meet African American History Month Presenters

Some of the presenters for the Chicago Public Library’s Black History Month events will be on hand to meet patrons. (Chicago Public Library's Beverly branch, 1962 W 95th St, 10am–2pm)

Feb 4 | Chicago History on Stage: A Wonder in My Soul

Celebrate Black History Month by delving into Victory Gardens Theater’s production of A Wonder in my Soul. (Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St, 10:30am. Included with museum admission)

Feb 6 | Evolution of Chicago Style Steppin'

Through videos and demonstrations, you’ll learn all about the Chicago Bop, Lindy Hop, Jitterbug and other popular African American dances during this interactive program. (Chicago Public Library's Beverly branch, 1962 W 95th St, 6:30–7:30pm)

Feb 7 | How Deep Are Your Roots: Eat, Think, Grow

You can grow who you are by what you eat—storytellers D. Kucha Brownlee and Baba Tony will explore this African experience of staying healthy through stories, music, song and conversation. (Chicago Public Library’s Douglass branch, 3353 W 13th St, 5:30–6:30pm)

Feb 11 | Meet Cartoonist Tim Jackson, Author of Pioneering Cartoonists of Color

The culturally rich story of African American cartoonists will come to life during author and illustrator Tim Jackson’s discussion of his 2016 book Pioneering Cartoonists of Color. (Chicago Public Library’s Rogers Park branch, 6907 N Clark St, 2–3pm)

Feb 14 | American Masters—Maya Angelou

The legacy of renowned American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou will be featured during this free screening of American Masters—Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise. A short discussion will take place after the documentary. (Blue1647 Tech Innovation Center, 1647 S Blue Island Ave, 6:30–9:30pm. RSVP here)

Feb 15 | 5 African American Women

Learn more about five black women (Phyllis Wheatley, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Gwendolyn Brooks and the wife of Crispus Attucks) who helped shaped American society. (DuSable Museum of African-American History, 740 E 56th Place, 11am–noon. $10)

Feb 16 | Lecture: Dr. Rick Kittles

Rick Kittles, co-founder and scientific director of African Ancestry Inc., will highlight the ways DNA can shed light on the past and reveal the hidden complexity of African American heritage. (DuSable Museum of African-American History, 740 E 56th Place, 6:30–8pm. $10)

Feb 16 | Urban Thought: A Lively Discussion and Film Clips

Using facts and film clips, this spirited discussion will focus on issues important to the black community. (Chicago Public Library’s Whitney M. Young Jr. branch, 7901 S King Drive, 6–7:30pm)

Feb 16 | Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin

The parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, discuss how they launched a national justice movement following the death of their son. (First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple, 77 W Washington St, 6–7:15pm. $10–$20)

Feb 17 | Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin

The parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, discuss how they launched a national justice movement following the death of their son. (DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E 56th Place, 6–7:15pm. $15–$20)

Feb 17 | Culture Jam at Amundsen

Celebrate Black History Month with live entertainment, line dancing, an arts and crafts fair, music, poetry readings and youth performances. (Amundsen Park, 6200 W Bloomingdale Ave, 2–8pm)

Feb 17–18 | From Civil Rights to Black Power: Tracing the African American Freedom Struggle

Early civil rights advocates and young people who have taken up the struggle will come together for a two-day conference of discussion, film and music. (Roosevelt University, 430 S Michigan Ave, 8:30am–5pm both days)

Feb 18 | Black History Month Celebration at Homan Square

Celebrate Black History Month with music, dancing and live performances. (Homan Square Park, 3517 W Arthington St, 10am–4pm)

Feb 18 | Gentrified-Ethnic Cleansing: American Style

The the creator of the documentary 7 A.M. will present a screening of the new film Gentrified-Ethnic Cleansing: American Style. (Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S King Drive, 6–8pm)

Feb 19–26 | 2017 Black Fashion Week USA

This lineup of apparel, trade and fashion shows and events are geared toward the economic and brand development of fashions designers of color. (Various locations. More info here.)

Feb 21 | Author Talk with Erin Mitchell

The author of From Colored to Black, Erin Mitchell, leads a discussion of her work. (Chicago Public Library’s Avalon branch, 8148 S Stony Island Ave, 7–8pm)

Feb 22 | Black History Program at Austin Town Hall

This annual black history program will feature dance performances, a children’s play, adult poetry, know your heritage trivia and information on famous black Americans. (Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W Lake St, 6–8pm)



Feb 22-23 | Black History Month Concert Series

The Chicago Children’s Choir will be joined by Voice of Chicago for this Black History Month performance. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, 10:45am both days)

Feb 23 | Black Words Matter

Chuck Smith will lead a lecture on black theatre in Chicago and the post-August Wilson generation of writers. (Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S State St, 6:30–8:30pm. Seating is first come, first served)

Feb 23 | Black History Movie Night at Dawes

Teens age 13 to 19 will enjoy an evening African American history. (Dawes Park, 8052 S Damen Ave, 6–8pm)

Feb 25 | Ashaki Black History Celebration at Washington

The Ashaki Black History Month celebration will feature cultural exhibits, delicious food and live entertainment. (Washington Park, 5531 S Martin Luther King Drive, 10am–3pm)

Feb 26 | Black History Month Celebration at Loyola

Celebrate the rich history of African American, African and Caribbean ethnicities through music, poetry and historical remembrances. (Loyola Park, 1230 W Greenleaf Ave, noon–2pm)

Feb 27 | How Deep Are Your Roots: Eat, Think, Grow

You can grow who you are by what you eat—storytellers D. Kucha Brownlee and Baba Tony will explore this African experience of staying healthy through stories, music, song and conversation. (Chicago Public Library’s Richard M. Daley-W Humboldt branch, 733 N Kedzie Ave, 2–3pm)

Feb 27 | A Celebration of Cultural Heritage

Using stories, poems, drums and folktales, storyteller Oba William King will explore the richness of African American culture. (Chicago Public Library’s McKinley Park branch, 1915 W 35th St, 6–8pm)

Feb 28 | African-American Heritage Festival

Explore the Harlem Renaissance during the Hope Institute Learning Academy’s inaugural African-American Heritage Festival. (Hope Institute Learning Academy, 1628 W Washington Blvd, 3–8pm. Adults: $3, free for children)

